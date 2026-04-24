RADIANT RESET
Houston makeup expert shares 3 easy tips for a softer spring glow
It is time to clean out the makeup bag and swap out warm colors for brighter hues. From runways to editorial looks, this season's makeup is trending toward a looser, more "undone" approach, but in Houston, that doesn't mean unchecked. According to makeup artist Edward Sanchez, this season is all about dialing things back while still looking put together.
Here are his three smartest ways to update spring makeup looks right now.
Skin first, everything else second
For those whose makeup bags still revolve around contour palettes and highlighters, it might be time for a reset. Sanchez says that clients are moving away from sharp angles and leaving sculpting in favor of more natural looks.
“Spring 2026 is definitely ushering in a softer, more effortless look — but in Houston, ‘effortless’ still means polished,” Sanchez tells CultureMap. “We’re seeing a shift away from the dramatic contour. Instead, the focus is on healthy, radiant skin.”
Good-looking skin means getting away with doing less everywhere else. Look for foundations with hyaluronic acid, creamy blushes, and anything that hydrates while adding color.
“It's less about perfection and more about looking fresh, confident, and naturally elevated at any age,” he says.
Personalize brows
After years of extremes, from ultra-thin to laminated to the sky, eyebrows are finally getting back into something more natural.
“Brows really have gone through it,” Sanchez says. “This spring, we’re finally seeing a shift back to softness and individuality.”
Sanchez's approach to brows is tailored to each client rather than trends. "There is no one-size-fits-all brow anymore, and that's a good thing."
For anyone still trying to recover from past over-plucking decisions, patience is part of the process, but strategy matters, too. Regrowth often comes in patchy, uneven or unruly, which can make the in-between phase frustrating.
"The goal isn't perfection, it's enhancing what you naturally have and letting your brows grow into their best version," he says. Subtle shaping, light tinting, and treatments that support the hair instead of forcing it into submission are the way to get great brows for the long term.
Rethink eyeliner
Bold eyes are beginning to come back in style, but that doesn't mean a full beat before morning coffee. "For everyday wear, I always come back to eyeliner. It is the foundation of a polished eye," says Sanchez.
According to the makeup artist, the trick is restraint. Instead of dramatic wings or heavy pigment, he suggests pressing softer tones close to the lash line and diffusing them slightly for a lived-in look.
"One of my favorite pro tips is to use mascara as eyeliner. Press the mascara right into the lashline for a rich, natural definition." It is subtle, it lasts, and it looks as good in photos as it does in the daylight.