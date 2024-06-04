WHERE TO SHOP
Where to shop in Houston: 12 can't-miss spots for fashionable finds
Summer in Houston is still heating up, but the fashion is on fire. This month there is something for every type of fashionista, from local brands to iconic luxury and even second-hand must-haves. We have curated a list, making stopping and shopping all over the city easy. Take note, because many offerings are limited edition or weekend-only pop-ups, making FOMO an undisputed reality.
Carolina Hererra
Carolina Hererra's Insignia collection launched three years ago but has already become an iconic symbol. Available at the Galleria, check out the brand's famed Initials, Lacito, and Doma bags, along with the bright rose colors and floral designs of the 2024 Fall Evening Collection.
Christina Greene
Shop beloved Houston jewelry and lifestyle brand Christina Greene in its new Tanglewood digs. The boutique recently moved from its original Rice Village outpost to a storefront located at 1317 Voss Rd. Customers can expect to find the same jewelry, handbags, and accessories Christina Greene is known for in a stunning new location.
City Boots
Luxury bootmaker City Boots and beverage company Lone River have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind collaboration that blends fashion and flavor. The limited-edition release is inspired by Lone River's new Ranch Rita can design features three boots, each named after the corresponding flavor of Lone River Ranch Ritas. The collection can be found exclusively on the City Boots website.
Diamond's Direct
The Woodlands just got a whole lot brighter with the opening of Diamond's Direct's newest showroom. The new 6,000-square-foot space is located at Wood Ridge Plaza on 27520 i-45 North and features everything from engagement and wedding bands to fine jewelry and watches.
Initio Parfums Privés
Neo, a unisex fragrance from Initio Parfums Privés, is available at Neiman Marcus and Saks 5th Avenue. Initio prides itself on going beyond scent and using modern scientific advancements to spur the scent-mind connection. Neo features Oud, Fir Balsam, Bergamot, and Opur Lavender.
Katie Kime
The Texas-based brand, beloved for its toile prints, just dropped its latest summer collection inspired by the Mediterranean. The new line features several first-time silhouettes, including dresses and pareos for the beach. Fans of the brand will love the fun Romanesque print and fashionable home items.
Gucci
Gucci just launched its Labirinti Gucci High Jewelry collection, which promises to take clients on a "journey of discovery through a flourishing Italian garden. Majestic mazes and enchanting labyrinths wind their intricate paths to reveal a blooming vision of nature." The collection contains 140 one-of-a-kind pieces using precious and semi-precious stones. Those interested in the jewelry collection can ask their Gucci advisor for more information.
Houston Premium Outlets andKaty Mills
Houston Premium Outlets and Katy Mills are gearing up for National Outlet Shopping Day! On June 8th and 9th, Houston-area residents can find exceptional deals, exclusive promotions, and exciting events, making this weekend a can't-miss for every kind of shopper.
Mirth
Houston-based brand Mirth just dropped its summer 2024 collection. The collection consists of loose, breezy silhouettes perfect for warm Houston weather. The brand, known for its bold block prints and gorgeous 100% cotton materials, didn't disappoint with this collection—the Paradise Shell, Songbird, and Garden Stripe prints are standouts.
PXG Houston
PXG just debuted its spring and summer apparel collection for golfers and non-golfers. With Houston's warm temperatures, the line features 52 new styles made from cool and sweat-wicking materials that are both fashionable and functional for men and women.
Susana Vega
Petra is the name of Susana Vega's newest jewelry collection and includes broaches, earrings, necklaces, and stackable earcuffs, all made in dazzling summer colors. Vega's jewels can go from a beach vacation straight to a night out on the town.
Thriftcon Houston
It's the two days thrift-loving Houstonians look forward to each year. Thriftcon Houston is back at NRG on June 8 and 9, with over 140 vendors from around the country offering the best vintage clothing and collectibles for sale.