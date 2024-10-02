Where to shop in October
Where to shop in Houston right now: 13 must-haves to celebrate fall
October offers many opportunities to shop. Whether it's a fun, fall-inspired trip, Halloween, or a worthy cause like Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Houston's best shops have what you are looking for. This month's roundup features boutiques, trunk shows, and beauty must-haves to help shoppers prepare for Houston's fleeting fall season and October's bevy of events.
Beauty Shop Heights
One of M-K-T's newest boutiques offers benefit-driven approaches to beauty from a variety of brands. OSEA, Ursa Major, RMS Beauty, Saint Jane Beauty, and Augustinus Bader are among the entry-level and luxury products offered. The shop also features a station where customers can refill products like shampoo and hand wash.
Buckle Scrunchies
Houston-based Buckle Scrunchies just released its fall line. The scrunchies promise pain-free hairdos with no tangling or tugging and can be used for casual ponytails or elegant updos. The fall line has colors ranging from deep oranges to rustic browns, warm yellows, and black accents.
Contemporary Handweavers of Houston
Houston's longest-standing fiber arts organization is hosting its annual artisan market from October 24 to 26. Shop for one-of-a-kind dyed scarves, beautiful handwoven towels, woven wall hangings, and handcrafted jewelry. The market will be held at 1425 Blalock Rd. Find more information about the market here.
Elizabeth Anthony
Elizabeth Anthony is gearing up for the holiday season with several in-store events. The boutique will welcome back Jenny Packham and Edeline Lee, both from London, fresh off of fashion week. Jewelry is also highlighted this month with designer appearances from Katherine Jetter, Sweta Jain, and Stephen Dweck. Details on trunk shows and designer appearances are available here.
Flabelus + La Coqueta + NNT Lab Trunk Show
Thanks to Natalie Steen of The Nat Note, The Dot Lab PR, and South to North, three sought-after brands are joining forces for a can't-miss trunk show. Hailing from Spain, Flabelus, a widely popular shoe brand, and La Coqueta, a kids' clothing label, are partnering with NNT Lab, a perfume brand from Colombia, on October 23 to 24 at 2147 Westheimer Rd. Suite B. The trunk show will be from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm each day.
Gorjana
Just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Gorjana is launching a limited-time Pink Collection featuring pink diamonds and gold jewelry. The collection will be available at Gorjana's Houston stores and online beginning October 4. Fifty percent of all sales from the collection will directly benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Laura Aparicio
Discover Colombian brand Laura Aparicio, best known for her timeless and effortless silhouettes inspired by Latin American culture. She is also one of the three finalists for "Designer of the Year" at the upcoming Latin American Fashion Summit. The Laura Aparicio trunk show will be on October 16 and 17 in Montrose mixed-use development Autry Park, Suite 200.
Lids x Topps
The Astros are making a postseason run, which means it is time to stock up on team apparel. Available at its Galleria location, Lids just dropped its latest collab with Topps, making finding the newest hats with cool retro vibes easier than ever.
MYX Blend Bar
Customers can personalize their lippie experience at the newest outpost of MYX Blend Bar at M-K-T Heights. Offering customized lipsticks, lip glosses, and balms, customers can find the shade, ingredients, and finish that is right for them.
Pandora
Pandora, a globally recognized jewelry retailer known for its customizable charm bracelets, recently opened its newest Houston location at Houston Premium Outlets. The brand is known for its wide range of high-quality rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants, each crafted from fine materials.
Paris Texas Apparel Co.
Paris Texas has a variety of new accessories and graphic tees for the fall season. Everything from armadillo socks to woven belts and Texas sports team merch is available. The cheeky boutique also has new graphic tees in stock — the fan favorite "My Pronouns are Tex-Mex" is sure to sell out fast.
Rabanne
The debut makeup line from the house of Paco Rabanne is now available at three Houston Ulta locations: 5140 Richmond Avenue, 7744 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, and 3025 Kirby Dr. The makeup line just launched its Fresh Touch Foundation with a range of inclusive colors and a new fragrance, Paco Rabanne Fame Parfum.
Trellis Spa
From September 16 to October 11, Trellis Spa customers who receive a Natura Bissé facial can provide an opportunity for a complimentary facial to those who have survived or are currently undergoing cancer treatment. Those individuals will then have the opportunity to indulge in a personalized facial from an oncology-trained aesthetician inside the famed Pure Air Bubble between October 14-17. The spa touts the treatment as a "detox experience" that's designed to help eliminate toxins and dead cells to help skin look glowing and beautiful. Visit the "Receive One Facial, Give One Facial" website for more information.