WHERE TO SHOP IN DECEMBER
Where to shop right now: 12 Houston stores selling seasonal standouts
Houston finally got its first real blast of cold weather, which means two things. One, Houstonians can finally show off their stylish outerwear and boots. Two, the holiday shopping season is officially on. For those who want to avoid shipping roulette and actually enjoy the hunt this year, many local boutiques make it easy to find holiday gifts.
This month's roundup has everything from festive markets to new arrivals and luxury offerings, as well as many one-of-a-kind gifts that aren't available in big box stores.
19th Street Shopping District
On Friday, December 5, from 6-10 pm, 19th Street in the Heights will host its annual holiday market. Expect Santa sightings, live music, carolers, photo ops, and late-night browsing at neighborhood favorites, including Manready Mercantile, Big Blue Whale, Jubilee, Emerson Rose, and more.
Abejas
Sisters Blair and Jenna Stubbe have curated a go-to holiday edit at their Rice Village boutique. New arrivals include gorgeous pleated skirts by Loyd/Ford, dresses for every occasion, and a smattering of one-of-a-kind accessories.
A Beintot
Holiday shopping at this French-inspired outpost is easy with offerings in nearly every category, including bags, scarves, clothes, and home decor, all in the latest styles. Favorites include Senda jewelry, The Blueberry Hill kids' clothing, and Vilgallo sweaters and outerwear.
Chloe Dao
Chloe Dao is offering five custom-designed Christmas patches in her MKT Heights boutique. All proceeds from the patches will be donated to Bayou City Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that helps children who face food insecurity in Houston.
Daniel & Co.
Founded by master jeweler Daniel Dang, Daniel and Co. blends heritage and modern polish in every piece. This season brings gift-ready favorites like diamond tennis bracelets, gemstone rings, and a sharp lineup of luxury timepieces from Rolex, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Hublot, Breitling, Panerai, Franck Muller, and Patek Philippe. All Dang's jewelry is crafted in-house, and custom designs can be turned around in about two weeks.
Framebridge
The popular online custom framing brand just opened its first brick-and-mortar store in River Oaks. Now, customers can enjoy a bespoke framing experience in person. Photos, even from a smartphone, mementos, and objects can all be memorialized with the brand's whimsical offerings.
Lucchese
The iconic Texas bootmaker just launched its latest collection, Black Cherry. Available in one style for men and four different silhouettes for women, the collection also includes a lineup of accessories, including belts, home decor, leather goods, and clothing.
Moreau Paris
The luxury Parisian handbag boutique recently moved to new digs in River Oaks District. Now located across from Bari, shoppers can still snag their favorite geometric prints, including the just-launched 1882 Collection.
Piermarini
Family-owned and operated, this Rice Village store offers luxury finds from global brands including Issey Miyake, Lars Andersson, Vaincourt, and more. It is the spot for finding a gift for the person who has everything or a style setter with a penchant for elevated finds.
Saint Lo Boutique
The Heights' shop has earned a reputation as a go-to source for upscale fashion, from casual staples to pieces for a night out. Shoppers can snag looks from a curated collection of dresses, rompers, pants, tops, and accessories.
Sloan/Hall
One of Houston's favorite independent shops is stocked up on unique holiday finds. From printed silk socks to dazzling jewelry and whimsical holiday wear, there is something for everyone at Sloan/Hall's two Houston boutiques.
Zadok Jewelers
The buzzy Post Oak jewelry store is celebrating the holiday season with a curated trunk show series featuring world-renowned designers, exclusive new line debuts, and a festive in-store experience. Shoppers can expect trunk shows from Roberto Coin, Dinh Van, JB Star, Walters Faith, and more. More information about events is available here.