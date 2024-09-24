SPA DAY
Houston spa opens new Upper Kirby location after devastating fire
A year and a half after a fire devastated its Montrose location, Bare Necessities Spa and Boutique has opened a new space in the Greenway Plaza/Upper Kirby area. The fire, which started due to an electrical malfunction, caused significant damage to the Montrose outpost and destroyed valuable esthetic equipment and skin care products.
The new location offers seven treatment areas and a dedicated spray tan room with organic spray tans from Aviva Labs. Bare Necessities, founded in 2011 and known for its Brazilian wax and customized facials, now provides several new massage services, including 30-to-90-minute options that integrate aromatherapy. Options include pink Himalayan hot stone massage, traditional hot stone massage, prenatal, sports massage, and specialized stretching.
"We're thrilled to be back in the Inner Loop and to serve our community once again," said Christina Jenkins, owner of Bare Necessities Spa and Boutique. "The fire was a significant setback, but it also allowed us to refine our services and come back stronger. Over the past year and a half, we've focused on perfecting our skills and making overall improvements to ensure every client receives an exceptional experience."
Christina Jenkins, owner of Bare Necessities Spa and Boutique.Photo by Kaptured by Kelley
Since the fire, Bare Necessities estheticians have been working out of its Tanglewood location, but will now be able to see clients in Tanglewood and Greenway/Upper Kirby.
"Since we've reopened, we've gotten to see a lot of our clients who hadn't been in since the fire, simply because of location. Many are from the Montrose and Rice areas, and they're ecstatic that we're back. Clients say they love the brighter, more intimate, and elevated space," Jenkins tells CultureMap. "Montrose was charming, and I loved it. It's where I started in just one room and grew to take over (the whole space), but it was an older building and a tight space with limited parking. Now, we can see more clients, which means we have more flexibility in scheduling."
----
Bare Necessities Spa and Boutique Greenway/Upper Kirby; 3800 Southwest Freeway, Suite 108; 713-522-6929