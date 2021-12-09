Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 must-hit spots for December

Are you making your list and checking it twice? Are you stumped on what to give that special someone — the one who may have everything?

Never fear. This month’s roundup will help you cross off your shopping list one by one with this month’s must-hit spots.

BALANI Custom Clothiers

The family-run business, founded in 1961 by Peter Balani, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. As part of the 60th anniversary celebration, Balani will be giving away a custom suit that's made with real diamonds in partnership with Scabal.

The diamond chips are invisible to the naked eye but they give a unique glistening effect–making it the most luxurious fabric. Now through December 31, Balani customers who purchase a custom garment made from Scabal cloth receive one entry into the drawing to receive a custom suit made from Scabal's Diamond Chip fabric collection, valued at $6,999.

Black Women Marketplace

Wins For Black Girls is hosting the Black Women Marketplace Sunday, December 19 from 2-6 pm at Elevated Experiences, 1919 N. Main St. The indoor shopping event will feature more than 20 local Black and female-owned businesses.

Christina Greene

On Monday, December 13, the local jewelry designer is offering 15 percent off turquoise styles, online only. In honor of National Free Ship Day, the brand is offering free shipping on all online purchases.

Additionally, Christina Greene is hosting a Christmas party at her Rice Village boutique Wednesday, December 15 from 5-8 pm. Expect in-store offers, giveaways, gift wrapping, light bites, drinks, and photos with Santa.

Deutsch Fine Jewelry

Houston’s premier fine jewelry retailer is hosting a series of holiday trunk shows throughout the month of December.

Shop Lauren K. Friday, December 10 from 10:30 am - 6 pm and Saturday, December 11 from 10:30 am - 5 pm. Armenta will be set up Saturday, December 11 from 10:30 am - 5 pm.

Brand reps from John Apel and Norman Silverman will be in-store Friday, December 10, Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12 while reps from Vincent Peach, Picchiotti, and Rahaminov will be in-store Friday, December 17, Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19.

Additionally, Deutsch will open its doors every Sunday in December from 12-5 pm.



Diamonds Direct

The nationwide diamond retailer has your gifting needs covered for those special pieces — whether you're ready to pop the big question, select something sentimental for a loved one, or treat yourself to what you really want. For the person who has everything, you can’t go wrong with a tennis bracelet or a paperclip chain bracelet.

For the super mom who does it all, a pair of floral stud earrings featuring 0.43 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds are a whimsical touch to an everyday classic. For the lover of all things luxurious, shop Diamonds Direct’s Luxury Collection with pieces like three-stone emerald cut rings featuring 1.65 carats of trapezoid side stones or a riviera necklace featuring 53.58 carats of round brilliant diamonds.

Elizabeth Anthony

All December long, the Uptown Park women’s luxury boutique is hosting its home fragrance and stationary shop holiday pop-ups - perfect for white elephant gifts or stocking stuffers.

Carrière Frères, presents a world of scents centered around botany, traditional expertise, French manufacturing, and essences that follow the seasons. Ligne Blanche Paris is a collection of candles that unites the best of two exciting worlds, contemporary art and lifestyle. Lumira Candles and Personal Fragrance are crafted of the finest ingredients in Sydney, Australia.

Alexa Pulitzer’s sophisticated paper collections incorporate a classic Italian, old-world aesthetic, melded with the playful joie-de-vivre of her hometown of New Orleans.

House of Krigler

The ultra-luxurious global perfume house has set up a stylish shop in the Four Seasons Hotel Houston. Marking the first Texas outpost for the Berlin-based brand, House of Krigler is known to be a staple amongst Hollywood’s elite and members of the royal family.

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry

Known as Houston Diamond Girl, Lindsey Leigh Jewelry is extending its weekend holiday hours, up until Christmas Eve, which will be open from 9 am to noon. Friday, December 10 and Friday, December 17, the showroom will be open 10 am-5 pm; shop beautiful jewels Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18 from 10 am - 2 pm.

MIRTH

Shop holiday bundles under $100, including a set for the one who likes to write thank you cards; anyone who enjoys a self-care night in; and a cozy padded eye mask and slippers set.

MIRTH and Freya are hosting a four-day holiday shopping event Tuesday, December 14 through Friday, December 17 from 10 am - 5 pm. Shop Nani Haveli jewelry on Tuesday, A Casa Margaritas on Wednesday, De Petra jewelry on Thursday, and Birch Modern Mercantile and Transparent Sunglasses on Friday.

Shoppers can enjoy natural wine and Christmas cookies while perusing new MIRTH pajamas, lounge, tabletop, and holiday gifts (plenty under $100), along with a few holiday looks, Freya hats and bags, and items from guest brands.

MIRTH and Freya are both offering fun gifts with purchase as well. With every Freya hat purchase, shoppers will receive a hat hook set. When you buy two or more MIRTH robes or pajama sets, shoppers will get a pair of slippers. With each pajama set or robe purchase, you’ll get a MIRTH eye mask.



MoGal Loungewear

Embodying modernism and feminism, MoGal Loungewear stays close to the founder’s African roots with tribal prints and vibrant colors. Perfect for gifting to all the women in your life, the comfortable and quality loungewear can be worn on a night in, on Christmas morning, or mix and match for a stylish streetwear look.

Paloma Beauty

Inspired by the last 18 months of constant hand washing and sanitizing, luxurious nail salon Paloma Beauty is offering a new manicure service, The High Maintenance Manicure.

The nail techs will utilize high-performing products, including Jo Malone’s best-selling Vitamin E treatment scrub to exfoliate lower arms and hands to slough away dry surface skin cells and reveal a youthful, radiant glow. Augustinus Bader’s Body Cream is applied to massage the delicate skin around hands and lower arms to promote a healthy barrier function and reduce the appearance of pigmentation.

Augustinus Bader’s Face Oil is applied to the hands and massaged into cuticles to instantly hydrate, refine and protect, delivering immediately supple skin and renewed texture.

Tiffany & Co.

Unique gifts are always welcome during the holiday season, especially timeless jewelry and posh barware from Tiffany & Co. A few of our favorite items we’d love to gift (or receive!) include the Tiffany Jewel Box drop earrings, Tiffany T1 bangle, Tiffany Jewel Box rings, and the Modern Bamboo single old-fashioned glass.

Tucci Di Lusso

Nigerian immigrant Tochukwu Mbiamnozie is adding a second fashion brand under his belt. The Houston-based small business owner recently launched Tucci Di Lusso, a line of premium handmade shoes and accessories for men and women.

The Italian leather shoes are his own design, and the line features more than 30 new models of handcrafted elegance, as well as Italian leather accessories from top craftsmen.

YETI

The coveted drinkware and coolers brand recently opened its eighth retail store in Houston’s Highland Village. The 3,400 square-foot boutique carries a full product assortment and customized gear.

Shoppers can also customize Tundra Hard Coolers with colored latches, ropes, and badges, or purchase replacement parts and cooler accessories. A YETI ice machine will also be available on-site for already-frozen YETI ice for purchase.