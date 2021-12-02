Ultra-luxurious global perfume house sets up stylish shop in Four Seasons

A global and centuries-old perfumerie is setting up shop in a five-star setting. The House of Krigler has opened a luxury boutique in the tony downtown Four Seasons Hotel.

For its ninth upscale outpost, the posh brand has created an apothecary-style, 800-square-foot boutique, blending the classic Krigler aesthetic (black, gold, and mirrored Art Deco), mixed with a localized décor, such as original Texan oak flooring.

Shoppers can expect a full range of Krigler’s existing perfumes, luxury scented candles, extraordinaire noble soaps, and a workshop to make scented candles and perfumes on site, per a press release.

Even more customized service includes atelier perfumery service, which enables guests to create a bespoke fragrance or candle (a process that typically takes between 9 to12 months).

“Krigler has so many clients in Houston,” said Ben Krigler, current head of the family fragrance house, in a statement. “We’ve had a loyal client base there since the 1950s and have created a number of bespoke fragrances for Houstonians. So, opening a store there feels like we’re visiting family.”

On family: The Krigler family brand originated in 1879 when Albert Krigler, a Berlin-born chemist, created his first scent, Pleasure Gardenia 79, in 1879 for his French fiancée. Krigler later opened a perfumery in 1904 in St. Petersburg, Russia and moved operations to the South of France in 1909.

As the brand grew, Krigler perfumes were being sold at The Plaza Hotel in New York City; American clients included Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and John and Jackie Kennedy.

Currently, the fragrance house is run by Ben Krigler, Albert’s great-great grandson. In keeping with its hotel partnership tradition, Krigler can be found in The Plaza in New York, The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, The Ritz Carlton Hotel San Francisco, The Four Seasons Palm Beach, the Peninsula Hotel Chicago, the Hotel Palais Hansen Kempinski in Vienna, the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg, and the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin.

“I am excited to announce the opening of Krigler in the lobby of Four Seasons Hotel Houston, Houston’s downtown destination,” said Tom Segesta, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Houston, in a statement. “This unique partnership with the Krigler team allowed us to welcome the very first Krigler perfume store to Texas. We are looking forward to bringing this memorable and unique shopping experience to our guests and to all of Houston.”