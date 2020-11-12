Where to shop in Houston now: 10 must-hit spots for November

Holiday shopping is anything but conventional this year. Black Friday typically marks the start of holiday shopping, but due to the pandemic, retailers have already begun announcing their sales. Whether you’re shopping the virtual Nutcracker Market or socially distant shopping in-person, these 10 spots will have fabulous finds for anyone on your list.

De Beers Jewellers

The “Legendary Home of Diamonds” reopened its renovated 787-square-foot boutique within The Galleria in Houston. Expect an intimate VIP lounge for private appointments and eco-friendly materials, such as sustainably source oak, used throughout the boutique.

Golden Gray Boutique

Market Street - The Woodlands recently announced the opening of Golden Gray Boutique at 9595 Six Pined Dr., Suite 1035. The women’s fashion boutique offers cost-friendly clothing, shoes, and accessories. Per a release, Golden Gray Boutique prides itself on offering fashionable pieces that can easily mix with a shopper’s current wardrobe.

Golden Houston

Elin Jackson and Lindsay Curtis launched Golden Houston’s online stop this past summer and its storefront opened its doors in Memorial’s Wick Lane Shopping Center last month. Stylish Houstonians can shop cool California brands as well as Texas locals like Christy Lynn Collection and Tish Cox.

Frock Shop

Shopping at Selina Stanford’s Hedwig Village boutique is magical. Her collection of carefully curated brands include “sophisticated prints, bold color combinations, and feminine silhouettes with a touch of vintage.” You’re sure to leave Frock Shop in something unique. Look to this Memorial-area boutique for local favorites like Hunter Bell and QuayL Designs.

Kismet Boutique

The beloved Latina-owned East End boutique recently moved into a larger space at 720 Telephone Rd. From beautiful sarape face masks to handcrafted Frida earrings and all things Selena, Kismet is your go-to shop for one-of-a-kind gifts.

La Seour

The traveling pop-up collective is at River Oaks Shopping Center for the holidays. From now until January 15, 2021, La Seour can be found at 2005-A West Gray St. Expect to find unique baby clothes from Mazin Boutique, Christy Lynn’s womenswear line, LH Candle Studio, Susana Vega’s handcrafted jewelry, high-quality skincare from Holly Hall Supply Co., and more.

M-K-T Heights

Several retailers are now open and coming soon at the newly repurposed mixed-use development off Shepherd Drive, north of i-10. Look to women’s fashion concept June & Co.; Common Assembly, a woman’s effortless and ethical fashion boutique; Anjouil’s, (pronounced as Ann-Jewels), a woman’s clothing and accessories boutique; and BURDLIFE, a jewelry line, which opens Saturday, November 14.

MOO-CHILA

Known for its leather footwear, fine hats, and artisan goods — all made from artisans and family-owned shops in Ecuador — MOO-CHILA is now open at Heights Common Market, 123 W. 18th St. Shop a variety of goods like bandanas, alpaca blankets, natural stone bracelets, and more.

Nutcracker Market

One of the largest shopping events in the city has gone virtual. Through Friday, December 11, shop from 150 vendors from the comfort of your home. New to the Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market are Boone Branch, The Incredible Christmas Place, and Parker & Hyde. View participating merchants here.

Susana Vega

Susana Vega’s latest collection tells the story of a South American girl named Eladia, who has traveled the world carrying her most prized possession, the memory of her homeland. The collection, Eladia, which features an assortment of beautifully crafted earrings and necklaces, is described as elegant and minimalist but at the same time, spontaneous and bohemian.