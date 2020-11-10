Houston Nutcracker Market announces holiday shopping schedule

As hardcore holiday shoppers are well aware, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has pivoted to a virtual event in light of the pandemic. But that shouldn’t slow locals ready to grab top-quality holiday wares. The event runs November 11 through December 11.

To help buyers prepare, the ballet has released a schedule for the 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market.

Opening day of the 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market, November 11, will be Wells Fargo Early Bird Day. The Virtual Market is open all day; booth hours run generally from 9 am through 8 pm. The market will be open for free general access starting November 12. Shoppers can then enter the Virtual Market and click the “Shop Now” button found on the main page, according to a press release.

Some 150 merchants are on tap this year — that’s down from the regular 270 vendors. Expect fan favorites such as Two Tequila Sisters, Sassy Cups, and Copper Kettle Popcorn, as well as several merchants making their Nutcracker Market debut, including Boone Branch, The Incredible Christmas Place, and Parker & Hyde. All participating merchants can be found here.

Shoppers can peruse the interactive layout of the booths and then click on each customized booth to view merchandise and more information. These booths will include demonstration videos, special promotions, and photos of their merchandise. From there, shoppers will peruse the merchandise and then be directed to make their purchases via each merchant’s own website. Look for a discussion tab allows shoppers to chat about items they are searching for, seek recommendations, and simply share how their shopping is going.

Fun at home

Market organizers have offered up some suggestions to create a festive atmosphere while shopping:

Homegate (aka tailgate at home) and gather your small group of family and friends with laptops and seasonal treats to shop together.

Consider a Nutcracker Market Party Pack from event sponsor SilverStone Events, which will prepare a specialized pack of gourmet small bites and cocktails for pick-up or delivery.

As Nutcracker Market shoppers famously don themed sweaters and sparkling headwear, organizers suggest keeping the tradition alive by dressing up to shop and then snapping a photo and sharing it on social media via @NutcrackerMarket.

Expect a 12 Days of Nutcracker Market giveaway and more to follow throughout the month.

A Round Top pop-up

While longtime market favorite, Paul Michael Company, it will host a holiday shop at Market Hill in Round Top benefiting Nutcracker Market through December 15. The 15,000-square-foot pop-up boasts ornaments and décor, topiaries, snow globes, nativity scenes, Christmas trees, garlands, and more. More information can be found here.

---

For more information about Nutcracker Market, call 713-535-3231 or visit the official website.