Where to shop for Houston Astros looks: 8 fab finds for fierce fashionistas

We’re back! With the World Series now tied 1-1 with the Atlanta Braves and our beloved boys in orange and blue headed to the ATL, it’s time to cheer on the Houston Astros in style.

No need to Google: These local shops offer winning apparel and accessories for the most fashionable fans. Suit up, grab a Bregman and McCullers-crafted ThreeSun, and scream for the team.

Alchemia

The half zip sweatshirt is a modern interpretation of a classic silhouette — and one that can be worn outside the house without feeling like you just rolled out of bed. Wear frayed jeans for a casual choice.

Carla Valencia Design

Jazz up your favorite game-day crossbody with a one-of-a-kind strap. The No Blues Here Astros strap features an orange glitter ribbon trim, layered with a gold and royal blue floral trim and blue and orange ombre tassels.

Deutsch Fine Jewelry

Cufflinks don’t have to be just for weddings and formal occasions — don’t be afraid to experiment with them in your everyday wear. The Clutch City cufflinks are a subtle yet timeless addition to your outfit.

Frock Shop

Looking to stand out in the crowd of orange? Look no further than a sparkly orange bomber jacket.

Inclán Studio

With cooler temperatures in Houston, the Amelia Dress can be paired with a denim jacket or cashmere sweater for a comfortable and stylish look.

Mariquita Masterson

Adorn your ears with the easily recognizable royal blue glass earrings from jewelry designer Mariquita Masterson.

Tenenbaum Jewelers

Look to vintage and estate jewelry from Tenenbaum’s Astros collection — sapphires, citrine, diamonds, and lapis.

Tootsies

The Upper Kirby women’s luxury store has pulled together an assortment of apparel, accessories, and shoes in blue and orange, including a playful frock from Amur, a Vince top, kicks from Alexander McQueen, denim from Mother, and a jacket from Houston-based women's contemporary line, Hunter Bell NYC.