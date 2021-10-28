Home » Fashion + Beauty
Where to shop for Houston Astros looks: 8 fab finds for fierce fashionistas

Sparkles and baseball go hand-in-hand. Well, we think they do. Photo courtesy of Frock Shop
A playful frock from Tootsies is the way to go. Photo courtesy of Tootsies
We can't get enough of this half-zip sweatshirt from Alchemia. Photo courtesy of Alchemia
Jazz up your purse with a unique Carla Valencia Design strap. Photo courtesy of Carla Valencia Design
Dress up your ears with glass studs from Mariquita Masterson. Photo courtesy of Mariquita Masterson
Deutsch Fine Jewelry has you covered with Astros-inspired cufflinks. Photo courtesy of Deutsch Fine Jewelry
The Amelia Dress from Inclán Studio is our top pick from the women's ready-to-wear line. Photo courtesy of Inclán Studio
We’re back! With the World Series now tied 1-1 with the Atlanta Braves and our beloved boys in orange and blue headed to the ATL, it’s time to cheer on the Houston Astros in style.

No need to Google: These local shops offer winning apparel and accessories for the most fashionable fans. Suit up, grab a Bregman and McCullers-crafted ThreeSun, and scream for the team.

Alchemia
The half zip sweatshirt is a modern interpretation of a classic silhouette — and one that can be worn outside the house without feeling like you just rolled out of bed. Wear frayed jeans for a casual choice.

Carla Valencia Design
Jazz up your favorite game-day crossbody with a one-of-a-kind strap. The No Blues Here Astros strap features an orange glitter ribbon trim, layered with a gold and royal blue floral trim and blue and orange ombre tassels.

Deutsch Fine Jewelry
Cufflinks don’t have to be just for weddings and formal occasions — don’t be afraid to experiment with them in your everyday wear. The Clutch City cufflinks are a subtle yet timeless addition to your outfit.

Frock Shop
Looking to stand out in the crowd of orange? Look no further than a sparkly orange bomber jacket.

Inclán Studio
With cooler temperatures in Houston, the Amelia Dress can be paired with a denim jacket or cashmere sweater for a comfortable and stylish look.

Mariquita Masterson
Adorn your ears with the easily recognizable royal blue glass earrings from jewelry designer Mariquita Masterson.

Tenenbaum Jewelers
Look to vintage and estate jewelry from Tenenbaum’s Astros collection — sapphires, citrine, diamonds, and lapis.

Tootsies
The Upper Kirby women’s luxury store has pulled together an assortment of apparel, accessories, and shoes in blue and orange, including a playful frock from Amur, a Vince top, kicks from Alexander McQueen, denim from Mother, and a jacket from Houston-based women's contemporary line, Hunter Bell NYC.

