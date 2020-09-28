Home » Fashion + Beauty
New on-demand nail service delivers at-home manis and pedis to Houston

New on-demand nail service delivers at-home manis and pedis to Houston

Photo courtesy of Cherry
Amber Venz Box, founder of Cherry. Photo courtesy of Cherry
Photo courtesy of Cherry
Photo courtesy of Cherry
Ladies, take note: A Dallas-based on-demand nail service app, Cherry, has expanded to Houston. Founded by Amber Venz Box, the blogger/influencer-turned tech entrepreneur, the convenient, at-home service is now available in 37 ZIP codes.

“The nod was that the Cherry on top is the convenience the app provides to women who want to have it all — a career, a family, and a mani nearly impossible with a salon model,” Venz Box tells CultureMap.

Women in Dallas and Austin have been booking a Cherry since 2017 and the plans for continued expansion are underway, Cherry CEO Aaron Coats says in a statement. A representative from the brand notes that Cherry will be available in Spring and The Woodlands this October.

When you book a Cherry, a local, licensed nail technician is at your door as soon as two hours.  The waterless services are available daily, from 9 am to 8:30 pm Choose from a classic, gel, or dip manicure or a gel, classic, or men’s pedicure. All payments are made through the app.

A Cherry is more than just a manicure or pedicure. The LIKEtoKNOW.it and rewardStyle founder launched Cherry to empower women to create flexible work schedules and have financial independence. “By choosing Cherry, you are giving economic opportunity to women in your own community - proximate to you,” Venz Box says.

The app is free to download on the App Store.

