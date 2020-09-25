Houston-born superstar Lizzo makes historic appearance in Vogue

Houston’s hip-hop superstar Lizzo is no doubt doing an extra big hair toss. The one-time flautist at Elsik High School is gracing the cover of Vogue Magazine’s October 2020 issue.



Lizzo, a three-time Grammy award winner, posted the cover photo on Instagram, writing, “I am the first big black woman on the cover of @voguemagazine. The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come.”

Always one to rally Black women, Lizzo added: “To all my black girls, if someone like you hasn't done it yet- BE THE FIRST.”



As CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes, Lizzo calling herself the first “big black woman” on a Vogue cover comes after years of major fashion publications being criticized for their lack of diversity and size inclusivity in regards to cover models.



“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from...the mainstream effect of body positivity now,” Lizzo told Vogue. “But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets — you know, it gets made acceptable.”



The breakout star noted that the Vogue cover and her subsequent popularity may bring a great sense of acceptance for those with varying body types — and ultimately, change.



“I want to normalize my body,” Lizzo told the publication. “And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”



No need to check your nails, Lizzo. You look divine, and we’re guessing you’re feeling good as hell.