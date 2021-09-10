Where to shop in Houston right now: 10 must-hit spots and markets for September

Houston’s retail industry is making major moves this month. Numerous established brands are diving into their first brick and mortar, a special occasion kidswear line is celebrating its tenth anniversary, and global brands are making their mark in the Bayou City. We've spotlighted your must-visit shops for September.



All The Feels

The small Midtown boutique “made for the senses” is housed in a historic, art deco building at 3229 Milam St. Specializing in new and vintage handmade goods for the “home and human,” All The Feels is dedicated to supporting the local creative community.

BLCK Market Houston

Houston’s popular E-commerce market has opened its first brick and mortar at Pearland Town Center. BLCK Market Houston features more than 20 black-owned businesses selling jewelry, accessories, hair care, skin care, and more.

Christina Greene

Houston’s beloved turquoise jewelry designer opened her first retail storefront in Rice Village, at 2528 Amherst St. The 2,400-square-foot space will include clothing, accessories, and unique gifts that complement her jewelry line.

Creed Boutique

Established in London in 1760, the luxurious perfumery known for creating unique fragrances for royals is now open in The Galleria’s Level One, near Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. This opening marks the sixth in the United States for the Paris-based brand.

cuteheads

The special occasion kidswear label is celebrating 10 years of creating everlasting memories. Designer and owner Esther Freedman designed a limited-edition sparkly anniversary dress which features pink and navy tulle, starry details, and flutter sleeves.

Elizabeth Anthony

The luxury women’s boutique is hosting exciting events this month including an evening wear trunk show and personal appearance with Rubin Singer. The third-generation couturier will be at the boutique Thursday, September 16 and Friday, September 17 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Nardos Imam is set to make her Houston debut with Elizabeth Anthony Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24 from 10 am to 5 pm. She made her mark as an in-house designer at Stanley Korshak, where she built a loyal clientele who obsessed over her eye for color and unique architectural aesthetic.

Shaftel Diamonds

The Tanglewood jewelry and engagement ring showroom is hosting its grand opening event Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18 at 5607 San Felipe, Suite A500.

Shaftel is offering 20 percent off all finished pieces, exclusions apply including but not limited to custom pieces, precious stones, and watches; ear piercings with Victoria Keller, RN from 3 to 5 pm on Friday, at $50 per hole, no appointment required; non-surgical earlobe repair using Restylane ($600 for both ears); and shopping with Sorella Clothing, an outdoor and leisure line based out of San Antonio.

SkinSpirit

SkinSpirit, a major purveyor of Botox cosmetic and dermal fillers, is opening its doors in Houston’s Rice Village in mid-September. The luxurious expansive clinic features eight treatment rooms and a curated selection of medical grade skincare products from leading brands. Supervised by Stanford-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dean Vistnes, this marks the third Texas location for the national brand.



Thorn & Moon

Organizers of the monthly Magickal Market recently opened its first retail store in Houston’s Heights at 113 E. 24th Street, #A. Houstonians can shop candles, ritual and fragrance oils, herbs, and more at Thorn & Moon.



Tiffany & Co.

The global luxury jeweler — beloved worldwide for its fine craftsmanship and elegant designs — has launched its Tiffany Knot collection. Inspired by the architecture taken from the streets of New York City, the signature graphic knot motif can be seen on bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants, and earrings.