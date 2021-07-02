Talented Houston jewelry designer unveils new Rice Village store

Houston-based jewelry designer Christina Greene McAllen is set to open a new Christina Greene outpost in Rice Village this fall.

McAllen is known for her unique women’s jewelry designed with natural semi-precious stones set in 18K-gold plating.

Opening Wednesday, September 1, at 2528 Amherst St., the new store will boast the entire Christina Greene collection as well as brands McAllen sourced that will compliment her line.

“Some brands I plan to include are Native Nectar, an all natural beauty and self care line from Crested Butte — a second home to me — Margarita Mercantile, Colores Collective, Caryn Lawn, and more,” McAllen tells CultureMap. “I’m currently having a great time sourcing small brands and looking for more!”

Moving from her South Boulevard showroom, this marks the first “true retail store” (as McAllen dubs it) for the jewelry designer. “We are so excited to join the Rice Village community and open our first ever true store,” she tells CultureMap with excitement.

McAllen exclusively shared that she will be launching the line’s first fine jewelry collection this October.

In January, as CultureMap reported, the talented purveyor unveiled a new Christina Greene line, dubbed Simplicity, which boasts “warm gold tones and genuine semi-precious stones.” Simplicity features 16 turquoise and 18k-gold-plated pieces, from delicate, feminine necklaces and dainty bracelets to eye-catching earrings. Prices range from $75 to $285.

Greene also recently launched a new turquoise necklace designed in tribute to her mother.

-----

Christina Greene; 2528 Amherst St.; Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am-6 pm, and Sunday, noon-5 pm.