Luxurious European perfumery brings uncommon scents to Houston

For centuries, global leaders and the elite have ensured a coveted perfume bottle is always on their vanities, that of The House of Creed. Founded in London in 1760, the perfumery has been cultivating fragrances for royals and well-heeled patrons for centuries, starting with King George III, who was smitten with James Henry Creed’s scents in 1780.

Now, Houstonians too can smell fancy as blue bloods, as House of Creed has announced a Houston presence. The new store, dubbed Creed Boutique, will open on August 30 in The Galleria’s Level One, not far from Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.

This marks the sixth U.S. outpost for the global brand, which is now based in Paris.

Expect a sleek shop festooned with modern porcelain finishes and brass trimming, plus a vibrant, abstract painting by sixth generation master perfumer, Olivier Creed. A unique tester cage unit will offer shoppers a “360 approach” to explore fragrances, a release notes.

Locals can look for House of Creed’s newest offering, Viking Cologne. Press materials note the new scent as a mix of sandalwood, fresh bergamot, nutmeg, and frankincense. Viking Cologne is described (rather wonderfully) as “a bracing contemporary take on an aromatic fougère that evokes the arctic sun glittering off azure fjords.” (Certainly an elegant addition for those who are plundering, pillaging, and conquering.)

“Houston has always been a big market for us,” Emmanuel Saujet, of ICP, the distributor of record for The House of Creed in North America, said in a statement, “and we are thrilled that our clients will have the ability to be fully immersed in the world of Creed at our new boutique.”

Currently, the House of Creed boasts boutiques in Madison Avenue in New York City, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas, a spot in the Miami Design District, and a store in Beverly Hills’s Golden Triangle.