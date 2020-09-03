Where to shop in Houston right now: 6 cool and must-hit stores for September

Hurricanes hopefully have passed, and finally, cooler weather is near. September typically marks the transition of wardrobes (so long, summer whites), and this month, shoppers can look to iconic brands’ capsule collections and favorites from local designers.

Christy Lynn

Inspired by ’70s elegance and effortless beauty, the fall/winter 2020 collection for this Houston-based womenswear line features transitional pieces for summer to fall. Christy Lynn imagined a woman like Bianca Jagger, walking through the streets of Paris in the 1970s. Exuding confidence, she chases her dreams with grace. Available for purchase online and at Tootsies in Upper Kirby.

David Peck

As we hit month six of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s still a lot of hesitation to venture outside our homes and visit with loved ones. David Peck and his team launched Le Sac Gift Set Collection for birthday celebrations, baby showers, weddings, or just because. They curated a selection of their favorite items, some of which are new and exclusive. Each gift set can be customized with your choice of name or monogram and with a price range of $195 to $495.

Dr. Martens

The English shoe and clothing brand we all know and love opened its first — and only — Texas storefront at The Galleria, level 2, near Macy’s. Expect to shop the iconic 8-eye boot, the 1461 shoe, and more.

Fabergé x James Ganh

The heritage luxury jewelry atelier unveiled a capsule collection with London-based Chinese jeweler James Ganh. This is the first time the iconic brand has released a collection by a featured designer. Available for purchase at the Galleria boutique, the vibrant capsule collection is inspired by nature and summer’s floral blooms. Ganh utilizes a diverse array of gemstones, including blue, pink, and yellow sapphires, emeralds, rubies, tanzanites, aquamarines, and more.

Mizzen+Main

The Dallas-based performance apparel company for men opened its first Houston location in The Heights, (707 Yale St.). Known for its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant fabric, the dress shirts, casual shirts, and polos are designed to keep Houstonians cool and comfortable. (No ironing or dry cleaning required!) Other offerings include blazers, vests, and quarter zips all with innovative performance properties.

Wrangler x Bob Marley

Wrangler released Wrangler x Bob Marley, an 11-piece collection featuring revivals of Bob Marley’s favorite Wrangler styles. The capsule collection also includes women’s and men’s T-shirts. Prices range from $29 to $129. Often photographed wearing Wrangler, Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley believes this capsule collection embodies her father’s spirit and preserves his memory, per a statement. To mark the release of the capsule collection, Wrangler donated $25,000 to the Bob Marley Foundation, a Jamaican nonprofit that supports communities through education, culture, environment, and sustainable advancements.