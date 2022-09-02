Galleria's Beauty Week returns with sneak peek of fashion and beauty trends and special events

Mark those calendars! Beauty Week at The Galleria is returning for the first time since 2019, giving shoppers a chance to get ahead of fall trends and shop their favorite beauty brands IRL before they sell out.

As if we needed another reason to enjoy the three-day holiday weekend, Beauty Week officially kicks off Sunday, September 4.

The popular, week-long celebration gives shoppers a sneak peek at the latest beauty products, trends, offers and access to a unique beauty event. For the first time, Beauty Week includes a wellness component this year.

“Among many attitude shifts we’ve seen since the onset of the pandemic is a heightened prioritization of wellness,” said Yahaira Hernandez, a Galleria marketing representative. “This year’s Beauty Week celebrates wellness as an important part of beauty, focusing on beauty from the inside out.”

Shoppers can nab special week-long offers and checkout in-store events at participating brands, including Aesop, Fabletics, Jo Malone London, and Morphe.

The week’s festivities will culminate in a glamorous Beauty & Wellness Celebration Event on Saturday, September 10, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Hosted on Level 1, near Nordstrom, beauty brand fanatics will enjoy makeup, hair and fragrance stations, facials from Therabody and Sephora, giveaways and plenty of gorgeous selfie opportunities.