New beauty spa gives good face to West U with speedy facials and more

A new beauty spa is ready to rejuvenate Houstonians’ skin one facial at a time amid Houston’s summer swelter. Face Foundrié, a national, all-inclusive facial bar, has opened at West U’s Plaza in the Park (5152 Buffalo Spdwy), marking the brand’s first presence in Texas.

Along with facial programs such as dermaplaining, masks, peels, and more, the 2,164-square-foot salon provides lash extensions, waxing, and a curated collection of skincare items.

“We are so excited to bring these cutting edge services to Houston,” Colby Lancaster, Face Foundrié’s Houston franchisee, noted in a statement. “As new parents with busy schedules, we realize more than ever the need for flexibility. Face Foundrié allows just that, with the ability to book same day services that are both efficient and effective.”

That “efficient” element comes via affordable, same-day services and the salon’s quick facials; speedy treatments can run 20 to 40 minutes — perfect for those lunchtime breaks.

The brand has seen sweeping success — even despite the pandemic — at the Chicago, Phoenix, and Nashville storefronts, CEO Michele Henry notes in press materials. Future locations include Austin; Atlanta; Charleston, South Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Personally, I am so excited that there is finally a facial concept in Houston that is affordable, approachable and accessible,” said CBRE’s Sydney Dixon, Face Foundrié’s real estate representative, in a statement. “The store is gorgeous and centrally located, so we are confident that this concept will do very well in this market.”

-----

Face Foundrié; Plaza in the Park, 5152 Buffalo Spdwy; call 832-530-4203 or visit the official site for hours, appointments, and more information.