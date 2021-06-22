Luxurious Houston hair salon locks award as best in the U.S.

A luxurious hair studio in River Oaks has been recognized by a major industry magazine as the 2021 Salon of the Year in the United States and Canada.

Therapy Hair Salon, located at 2727 Saint St., will be featured on the cover of Salon Today’s summer issue.

“Winning the award shows us that our idea of providing an elevated experience and space was something Houstonians needed,” co-owners David Bamford and Luis Perez tell CultureMap. “Texas has been overlooked for so long as a place for excellent hair when, in reality, Houston is filled with a lot of very talented stylists.”

This is the first time a Texas salon has won this award, an equivalent to winning an Oscar in the hair industry, Therapy co-owner David Bamford says in a release.

Bamford and Luis moved into the half-acre space five weeks before the global pandemic. Their goal with their new space was to create an accessible salon retreat in the heart of the Bayou City.

“Our goal was to create a unique third place for our clients — a space that is not their house or office but a place they can feel 100 percent comfortable, relaxed, and pampered,” Bamford and Perez tell CultureMap.

Designed by Kristin Perrin, the 6,700-square-foot space was designed to feel like “home” with an abundance of natural light, comfortable furniture curated by Maletti, and large glass sliding doors leading to a lush Restoration Hardware-inspired outdoor patio with 120-year-old trees for guests and team members to enjoy.

“With us being from Australia and Mexico, it was vital to use all the natural light and for the salon to be open to the outdoors,” reflect Bamfrord and Perez. “Our large covered outdoor patio has been an amazing hit.”

The salon features 22 stations outfitted with large, ring-light-rimmed, round mirrors and warm golden brown leather upholstered chairs from Italy; a spa treatment room for anti-aging and restoring facials; and a retail space which includes hair and personal care products, candles, silk pillowcases, jewelry, and accessories.

Since opening Therapy Hair Studio more than 14 years ago, the award-winning duo have been featured in multiple publications, including Vogue, Allure, American Salon, and more.

Therapy has also been awarded as one of the Top 100 Kérastase salons in America for five years in a row; Top 10 Kevin Murphy salons; Top 100 L’Oréal salons; and in-house makeup artist, Jahan Telfah, won Image Skincare’s Facialist of the Year award in 2020.