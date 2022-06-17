Cutting-edge Houston hair salon zhuzhes up buzzy Heights destination

A popular Midtown hair salon is bringing some color to a buzzy development in The Heights. Fashion-forward Shampu Salon has opened in M-K-T Heights, which marks the second location for the hip hair house.

Shampu’s new shop is located at M-K-T's building 1, on the corner of 6th Street and North Shepherd Drive. Specifically, it’s across from La La Land Kind Café and Sweetgreen.

Locals in the know may recognize Shampu’s owner Keelan Baker, who boasts nearly two decades in the industry and launched his first salon in 2013. In 2018, he partnered with current co-owner Phuong Nguyen to reposition the boutique operation. The duo tapped the Heights as a discriminating market that fits their stylish approach, they note in press materials.

New clients can expect cuts, colors, and more through Shampu’s master stylists and can book appointments online or calling 713-521-0090.

“We chose M-K-T because it is a great opportunity to be in a setting with an abundance of natural foot traffic from our neighboring tenants and nearby community,” says Phuong Nguyen, owner of Shampu Salon. “We love the focus on family and people of all ages at M-K-T. It allows our stylists to be able to enjoy their new workplace and gives us the ability to grow our business and clientele naturally.”

Boasting high-end and cutting-edge offerings such as Chloe Dao fashions and Da Gama modern Indian restaurant — to name just a few — M-K-T has quickly evolved into one of the hottest mixed-use destinations for developer Radom Capital, which already owns popular spots all over The Heights (such as Heights Mercantile), Montrose, and beyond.