Iconic Texas western wear and goods shop saddles up in Rice Village

Just in time for rodeo season, an iconic purveyor of leather goods, clothing, and accessories is setting up shop in Rice Village. King Ranch Saddle Shop will open its newest location on February 1 at 2401 Times Blvd., the company announced.

That makes it especially convenient for locals hunting for cowboy looks who can now grab and go and head down Kirby Drive to NRG Stadium and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

As the name implies, King Ranch Saddle Shop boasts saddles, as well as high-end, western wear and hats for men and women, accessories, gun cases and shooting accessories, luggage, and even furniture for office and home.

The brand is well-known in Texas for promoting the outdoor life — including hunting and fishing — and promoting leather goods and a luxe cowboy fineries. The new Rice Village store joins outlets in CityCentre here in Houston, as well as Texas outposts in Fort Worth, College Station, and Kingsville.

“With the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo right around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better for the opening of King Ranch Saddle Shop at Rice Village,” said Morgan Lera, Investment Manager of Rice Management Company. “This brand has a history of high-quality products, excellent customer service, and is a Texas favorite. We are excited to welcome King Ranch Saddle Shop to our growing community of incredible tenants.”

This addition of King Ranch Saddle Shop follows a busy period for Rice Village. The district has seen recent openings of Sprinkles Cupcakes, SkinSpirit, and Duck Camp. Also on the way is the relocation of Sweet Paris and, as CultureMap reported, a new culinary concept by Aaron Bludorn, set to open in summer 2022.