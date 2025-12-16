fun for all
16 family-friendly activities for winter break fun in Houston
It’s that time of year again! Beginning this weekend, kids will be out of school until the new year, which means families are looking for things to do in the days between now and when school starts again.
Look no further than this list of our favorite holiday break activities. And be sure to check out our list of festive light displays.
Day Camps
Houston Arboretum and Nature Center
In the center’s Cool Critters experience, kids ages 4 to 12 can explore the strategies plants and animals use to survive until spring. The experience is packed with live animal encounters, outdoor games, nature hikes, and hot cocoa.
Space Center Houston
Space Center U is an immersive day camp for kids ages 11 to 18 during winter break, December 22 through 24. The STEM-focused camps feature a variety of hands-on activities that help future astronauts and scientists understand teamwork, problem solving, and developing critical thinking skills in a fun atmosphere.
Holiday Lights
Holiday in the Garden
Through January 3, Moody Gardens puts on a show with holiday lights and ice sculptures, along with favorite holiday films, an Arctic slide, and a host of other family fun. The cost for admission and activities ranges between $25 - $60.
Radiant Nature
Back for its third installment, this stunning display, presented by Houston Botanic Gardens and H-E-B, is inspired by the Chinese zodiac. Brilliantly lit installations include all12 animals of the zodiac, along with Texas bluebonnets and other illuminated wonders. The exhibition is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays along with select weeknights through Feb. 22. $28.50.
Check out our full list of festive light displays.
Ice Skating
Green Mountain Energy Presents Ice At Discovery Green
Glide under the glittering lights of downtown while making memories that will last a lifetime. DJ Skate Nights are on Saturdays, and Houston’s top figure skaters show off their stuff on special evenings throughout the winter break. Regular admission is $18, which includes 75 minutes of skating. Monday’s Cheap Skate Nights, $9, are perfect for those on a budget.
Ice Skate Memorial City
There’s always something fun happening here, with multiple theme nights. While the rink is open throughout winter break, don’t miss the final skate of the year on December 27, where skaters can ring in 2026 with holiday hits and sparkling décor in this festive celebration on the ice. Admission is $10 with a $5 skate rental fee.
Ice Village
Rice Village transforms into a winter wonderland with its first-ever ice-skating rink. Located across from Starbucks and Birkenstock, it costs $20 to skate, which includes skate rentals.The rink is open Monday to Thursday from 5 to 10 pm, Fridays from 5 to 11 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 11 pm, Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm. Hours on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are 1 pm to 7 pm.
Indoor Fun
PuttShack
The indoor mini golf spot is a great go-to for those of all golf abilities. The tech-enabled golf balls keep track of shots and hazards, upping the game from the Astroturf and windmills of yore. Starting December 22, the entertainment venue is extending its unlimited mini golf play for winter break. Play unlimited rounds for $25 (juniors for $15) from Sunday to Friday through January 4.
Sky Zone, newly open on Highway 6, has more than 15 trampoline experiences, including freestyle jumping, ultimate dodgeball, mega launch slides, zip lining, and other high-energy activities. Families can purchase memberships or individual jump tickets.
Museums
Bayou Bend
The MFAH’s decorative arts house museum hosts its annual Christmas Village through December 30. Listen to Christmas carolers, wander down Gingerbread Lane, explore the garden’s beautiful lights display, and watch family-friendly films. Admission is $18.
Children’s Museum Houston
A host of family friendly activities await at the museum. Enjoy hands-on experiences like interactive workshops where kids can make your own creations; art-themed sessions where they can create their own masterpiece; and the wildly popular Polar Palooza, complete with snow.
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
The museum has several exhibits on display through the winter break, including two that are can't-miss. Louvre Couture at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston pairs Paris couture with artworks in the museum. Take a self-guided tour of the Beck and Kinder buildings, exploring the 36 installations that showcase selections from Louvre Couture—Art and Fashion: Statement Pieces, the first-ever fashion exhibition at the Louvre Museum, set alongside masterpieces from the MFAH.
Art and Life in Imperial Rome: Trajan and His Times is the first major exhibition in the United States dedicated to the emperor and his 20-year reign, with each object offering insight to the cultural, social, political, and economic aspects of this period of ancient Rome.
On Stage
Alley Theatre
Audiences who want to keep the Christmas spirit going can catch a performance of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol at the downtown theater through December 28. The story of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who gets a visit from three ghosts on Christmas Eve is a story of change and hope.
Houston Ballet
The company's annual production of The Nutcracker runs through December 28. The family-friendly fairy tale ballet is the story of Clara, who receives a magical nutcracker as a Christmas gift, transporting her on a wondrous journey.
Stages
Through Christmas Eve, December 24, catch a performance of Winter of the Snow Queen, an interactive musical where the audience must help a girl rescue her best friend from the titular character. It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play shares the beloved Christmas story in a whole new way. Follow the adventures of George Bailey, a man down on his luck who’s visited by an angel who helps him understand that every life makes a difference. The show runs through December 28.