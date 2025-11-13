light it up
13 immersive displays lighting up Houston this holiday season
Since ancient times, humans have celebrated the winter holidays with lights, marking the point when we're halfway out of the cold and dark. The greater Houston area hosts dozens of incredible light displays for the public, setting the night aglow.
From the classics like Zoo Lights to new attractions, we've rounded up all the best places for readers to seek out some festive illumination. Enjoy!
Candy Cane Lane in MIssouri City
The most impressive resident-led Christmas decoration display in the greater Houston area is the Candy Cane Lane at the 3100 block of Robinson Road in the Quail Valley neighborhood. The entire street takes Christmas very seriously, and driving through the neighborhood showcases the competitive nature of the residents when it comes to all things jolly. Walking is also an option, but parking in the neighborhood can be limited. Typically open through December 31. Free.
Christmas Village at Bayou Bend
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston does not skimp when it comes to immersive experiences, including their 14-acre Christmas Village. Walk through a bridge covered in lights, enjoy 3D projections, sled down a faux snow hill, and see live actors at the historic Ima Hogg house. No other holiday attraction in Houston makes Christmas seem more like its own dimension than the MFAH. Open through December 30. $16 - $21.
Coca Cola's Classic Christmas
Coca Cola and Christmas go together like egg and nog, so it's no surprise that Coke sponsors an impressive Christmas lights attraction. The Katy location features live music, an ice skating rink, movies presented by Cinemark, food, drinks, and photo ops galore over its 90,000 square feet of lights. Open through December 28. $21 - $29.
Dewberry Farm
Dewberry Farm in Brookshire is as cozy a country Christmas as anyone could ask for. Walk through the park's 5 million lights, ride the Jingle Bell Express through the grounds, have a snowball fight, or see it all from above on the Ferris wheel. Plus, visitors can cut their own Christmas Trees to take home as the ultimate souvenir. Open through December 28. $34.95 - $59.95.
Downtown City Lights
Downtown Houston and the Theater District light up for the holidays with a staggering number of attractions. Outside the Alley Theatre are 19 uniquely themed, artistically designed trees. Discovery Green's ice rink lights up. Hilton Americas-Houston shows off life-sized Disney characters rendered in chocolate, and even the dogs get in the spirit with puppychinos and other activities for four-legged friends at Trebly Park. Activities start at various dates and run through January 11.
Galaxy Lights
During the winter holiday, Space Center Houston brings a few extra stars down from the sky. Their outdoor light garden has an appropriately astronaut-themed flair, adding some STEM to the usual magic of yuletide. Admission includes access to regular Space Center Houston exhibits, making this the perfect time to check out the museum. Visitors will even learn how astronauts experience Christmas in space! Open through January 4. $19.95 - $27.95.
Holiday in the Garden
Christmas by the sea is something special, and Houstonians can make it even more so by checking out the holiday lights and ice sculptures at Moody Gardens. The park also shows holiday films, operates an Arctic slide, and hosts a North Pole-themed talent show. Open through January 3. $25 - $60.
The Light Park
Now in three locations around Houston, the Light Park is a one of the premiere professional drive-thru light events. Featuring a mile's worth of sparkling holiday cheer, visitors can enjoy the Light Park in Spring, Katy, and Sam Houston Raceway Park. Open through January 4. $60 per car.
Marriott Marquis Houston Texas Winter Lights
As Anne Rice once said, nothing highlights the power of human progress like swimming in the sky during the winter. Guests of the Marriott Marquis Houston can experience that with a holiday twist. The hotel's famous, Texas-shaped lazy river is heated, enabling swimming even as the outside temperature drops. Marriott transforms the Altitude Rooftop into a winter wonderland with igloos, Santa Claus photo ops, lights, snowfall, and more. Open through December 31. $24.47- $47.10.
POST Winter Wonderlawn
The five-acre Skylawn rooftop park gets a merry makeover during the holidays that is well worth the visit. Marvel at the downtown skyline while eating cookies and charcuterie and wandering among the lights and candy canes. Open through January 11. $8 - $19.
Radiant Nature
Houston Botanic Gardens and H-E-B present a marvelous collection of electric flora and fauna inspired by the Chinese zodiac and traditional lanterns. Celebrating its third season, Radiant Nature highlights iconic Texas wildflowers like bluebonnets and morning glories, as well as a giant snake half a football field in length. See all 12 animals of the zodiac in dazzling colors. Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays along with select weeknights through Feb. 22. $28.50
Sugar Land Holiday Lights
The 12th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field has fun for the whole family, including a 9-hole miniature gold course. Peruse vendors, ride the the carnival rides, and, obviously, look at the brilliant lights. Presented by Houston Methodist. Open through January 4. $18.24.
Zoo Lights
TXU Energy's Zoo Lights is one of the most magical holiday traditions in Houston. Not only is it a chance to see come of the animals at the Houston Zoo at night, the campus is lit up with a variety of light sculptures and art installations. New this year is a projection mapping technology show in McGovern Plaza, the Neon Playground, and dancing fountains. Open through January 4. $30.95 - $31.95.