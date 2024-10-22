lights out
High-tech virtual racing experience to rev up Houston's Sawyer Yards
Houstonians know that Sawyer Yards is an area full of art, artists, and breweries. Well, come next year, some good ol’ exciting speed will be added to the growing district.
Velocity - Sim Racing Lounge, described in press materials as Houston’s first premium simulation racing experience, is slated to open in early 2025 at 2110 Edwards St.Velocity will bring sim racing to Houston through 16 racing simulators, each equipped with full motion systems and immersive, 180-degree panoramic displays. The goal is provide customers with a truly authentic, virtual driving experience.
Customers will have the ability to virtually drive sports cars from iconic brands like Porsche and Lamborghini and race on world famous tracks, including the Circuit of the Americas, Laguna Seca, and the Silverstone Circuit. Classic roads, such as California’s Pacific Coast Highway, provide a more leisurely alternative to driving flat out.
Speaking of public roads, Velocity has partnered with gaming studio Authentic Simulation to create a virtual Interstate 610, making it the first destination of its kind in America to feature its own city in a virtual environment. Customers will have the opportunity to drive their dream car across the entire 38-mile-long 610 Loop – with or without the infamous Galleria traffic.
“I've loved motorsports since I was five years old," Velocity founder/owner Viet Tran said. "When I saw the opportunity to bring racing to a wider audience in a fun, safe, and immersive environment, I jumped at the chance."
An avid motorcycle club racing enthusiast, Tran discovered sim racing during his recovery from an on-track accident.
“Velocity will be a true destination for car, motorcycle, and racing enthusiasts, from someone who's looking for a fun night out to the most dedicated racers looking to improve their lap time," Tran said. "Our goal is to create a community, and I'm excited to introduce this unique concept to Houston."
In addition to the simulators, the facility will offer an expansive racing-inspired lounge that will host live events such as race watching parties. In between simulator sessions, Velocity will serve a racing-inspired menu of food and drinks named after famous racers and tracks. Created by LOMA Architecture and ARIA Signs & Designs, the interior will feature racetrack-inspired chandeliers and a display with rare motorcycles.