weekend event planner
These are the 15 best things to do in Houston this weekend
It looks like this weekend has it all. We’re talking visiting comedians, burlesque dancers letting it all hang out to Fleetwood Mac, foul-mouthed dinosaurs, tributes to R&B legends, a beer garden luau, a croissant smash burger pop-up, an Akira Kurosawa classic, a Jane Austen love story, and Limp Freakin’ Bizkit!
To paraphrase Fred Durst, it’s just one of those weekends.
Read on for our picks for this weekend’s best bets.
Thursday, August 8
Improv Houston presents Josh Johnson
Josh Johnson is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up, actor, and NAACP award winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. He’s been killing it as of late as a writer/correspondent on The Daily Show. He’s also a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut in 2017. Johnson’s most recent stand-up special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, can be seen on Peacock. 5, 7:30 and 9:45 pm.
Cirque Du Soleil: Songblazers
Songblazers, Cirque Du Soleil's new show that pays homage to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music, charts the journey of two main characters as they forge their own path to stardom. Per usual with Cirque du Soleil shows, audiences will witness acrobatics, aerial acts, and displays of strength. Sam Williams, grandson of Hank Williams and the son of Hank Williams Jr., has created a new song specifically for the show. Through Sunday, August 11. 7 pm (7 pm Friday, 3 pm & 7 pm Saturday; 1 & 5 pm Sunday).
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right Tour
Comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco comes to Houston as part of his It Ain’t Right tour. Maniscalco has been performing for over two decades, amassing a huge loyal fanbase. He has starred in six comedy specials for networks and streamers such as Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central. He can also be seen in the new Max series, Bookie, and in recent films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spinning Gold, Somewhere in Queens, and About My Father, where his old man is played by Robert De Niro (!). 7:30 pm.
The Rock’n’Roll Revue Burlesque presents Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
If you’ve ever wanted to see burlesque dancers perform to songs from the Rumours album, then The Continental Club has a show for you this weekend. The Rock’n’Roll Revue returns to celebrate a summer of cursed love with a burlesque tribute to Fleetwood Mac. The performance will feature Bailey Bunnie, Lady Annabelle, and Dev Developpé. 8 pm.
Friday, August 9
Luke Combs in concert
Multi-platinum country superstar Luke Combs must love Houston a lot. He will be doing not one, but two shows at NRG Stadium this weekend, in support of his 2023 album Growin' Up. Special guests include Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue on Friday, and Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff on Saturday. 5:45 pm.
Anya Tish Gallery presents "Short and Sweet: Group Pop-Up Exhibition" opening reception
Anya Tish Gallery presents a pop-up exhibition featuring a selection of emerging artists who have previously interned at the gallery. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of media, including figurative and representational painting, sculpture, mixed media, and more, reflecting the gallery’s commitment to showcasing innovative and thought-provoking art. The featured artists’ work exemplifies the transformative power of exploration and dedication, highlighting their significant contributions to the cultural landscape. Through Saturday, August 24. 6 pm.
Stages presents Miss Rhythm: The Legend of Ruth Brown
Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown, a trailblazing icon who ran the world of R&B. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who won both Tony and Grammy awards, she paved the way for generations of singers. Her legendary story is told through thisintimate cabaret, featuring powerhouse vocals and a swinging five-piece jazz band. Starring acclaimed actress Sheryl McCallum, the tribute celebrates Brown’s story and indelible impact on popular music. Through Sunday, October 13. 7:30 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).
Art Factory presents Triassic Parq: The Musical
Art Factory proudly presents Triassic Parq, an uproariously daring musical that features singing, dancing, and – you guessed it – dinosaurs. The journey through the ParQ is filled with irreverent humor, stilettos, and a provocative realm where the dinos of the past meet outrageous comedy. The show is only recommended for mature audiences who can appreciate the raunchy and vulgar nature of these eclectic dinosaurs. Through Saturday, August 18. 8 pm (5 pm Sunday).
Saturday, August 10
Bayou Heights Bier Garten presents Luau on the Bayou
Bayou Heights Bier Garten, which features 74 types of craft beer and 16 wines on tap, will present their inaugural Luau on the Bayou, a day full of fun, food, and festivities. Attendees can enjoy a brunch, Bacardi drinks and snow cones, live music from the House Tiger Band, and a variety of activities, including a limbo and hula competition. Performances by Hula & Fire Dancers will cap off the evening. 11 am.
Get a smash burger on a croissant this Saturday.Courtesy of Burger Bodega
Burger Bodega Presents: Breakfast at Throwbacks
In collaboration with artist Donkeeboy and the clothing company Throwback City, Burger Bodega will host a special pop-up. For the event, Burger Bodega will serve a smash burger served on a croissant from Love Croissants. The popular restaurant, which won Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year in this year’s CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, will also serve shakes by David Buhrer of Greenway Coffee and Blacksmith. Donkeeboy will also unveil a new mural at Burger Bodega for the community to see for the first time, and Throwback City will sell two collaboration shirts with Burger Bodega. 11 am.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Seven Samurai
One of the most thrilling movie epics of all time, Seven Samurai tells the story of a 16th-century village whose desperate inhabitants hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits. This three-and-a-half-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa — featuring legendary actors Toshirô Mifune and Takashi Shimura — seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions, and relentless action into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope. The screening includes a 15-minute intermission. 5 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Performing Arts Houston presents Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston
Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston is a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time. The production takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride through three decades of nostalgic hits that include “How Will I Know,” “The Greatest Love of All,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “One Moment In Time,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more. 7:30 pm.
Sunday, August 11
Limp Bizkit in concert
It’s kinda wild to think that all those knuckleheads who used to rock out to Limp Bizkit back in the day most likely have families and respectable jobs and responsibilities today. If you do wanna go back to those days when all you cared about was the “Nookie,” Fred Durst and company will be at The Woodlands, as part of their 2024 Loserville Tour. The nü metal band has released six albums in their career, most recently 2021's Still Sucks. They will be joined by Bones, N8Noface, Corey Feldman (?), and Houston’s own Riff Raff. 6:30 pm.
Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown presents Pride and Prejudice
Join Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown as they celebrate the journey of love with Pride and Prejudice. Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) and Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfayden) embody the classic enemies-to-lovers trope throughout this 2005 film. Follow along on the big screen as Elizabeth does her best to avoid Mr. Darcy’s attempts to socialize and connect despite her feelings towards him. It features one of the most indelible to memory, romantic, and climatic endings of any period film to date. 7:15 pm.
Craft Pita Alex Vs. America Watch Party and Dinner
Chef Rafael Nasr, the renowned founder of Craft Pita, is set to appear in an exciting episode of the fourth season of Food Network's Alex vs. America. Craft Pita's West University location will host a ticketed watch party for the episode's premiere to celebrate this milestone. During the event, Nasr will showcase two exquisite dishes featured on the show: grilled shrimp kabob with fattoush salad and Lebanese bolognese. 7:30 pm.