Anya Tish Gallery presents "Short and Sweet: Group Pop-Up Exhibition" opening reception

Anya Tish Gallery presents "Short and Sweet," a pop-up exhibition featuring a selection of emerging artists who have previously interned at the gallery. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of media, including figurative and representational painting, sculpture, mixed media, and more, reflecting the gallery’s commitment to showcasing innovative and thought-provoking contemporary art.

The featured artists’ work exemplifies the transformative power of exploration and dedication, highlighting their significant contributions to the cultural landscape. Viewers can expect to encounter works that challenge conventions, provoke thought, and inspire dialogue, offering them a glimpse into the future of contemporary art. The exhibition promises to be a testament to the gallery’s ongoing mission to nurture emerging talent and promote contemporary art that pushes traditional boundaries.



Featured artists include Elisabeth Bell, Anastasia Bodagovskaya, Jasmine Cogan, Josephine Diehl, Hanna Jasmyn, Zoe Lozano, Andrea Marmol, Aranxa Ortega, and Madelline Vincencio.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 24.