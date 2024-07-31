The Rock’n’Roll Revue Burlesque presents Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

The Rock’n’Roll Revue returns to celebrate a summer of cursed love with a burlesque tribute to Fleetwood Mac. The performance will feature Bailey Bunnie, Lady Annabelle, Dev Developpé, and your Favorite Pair of Boobs, Grimm & Ghoulia.

WHEN

WHERE

The Continental Club
3714 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://checkout.square.site/buy/73OI2KZ5D2I3Q726YHW2DGXV

TICKET INFO

$20

