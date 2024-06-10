TRF on Ren Faire
Texas Renaissance Festival distances itself from viral HBO docuseries
TV watchers nationwide suddenly have opinions about the Texas Renaissance Festival. That’s thanks to Ren Faire, the three-part HBO docuseries that aired its final two episodes on Sunday, June 9 [Spoilers below].
As CultureMap has previously reported, the series takes a look at a period in 2022 when Texas Renaissance Festival founder “King” George Collum contemplates retiring and selling the festival. Over the episodes, director Lance Oppenheim introduces viewers to his potential successors: general manager George Baldwin, market vendor Louie Migliaccio, and vendor coordinator Darla Smith.
The episodes have drawn attention for its depiction of Collum, who is portrayed as an eccentric octogenarian who wants to sell the festival in order to concentrate on making art, tending his garden, and establishing a romantic relationship with a much younger woman. Towards that end, viewers watch Collum on dates at the local Olive Garden, where he muses on his sexual ability and inquires as to whether his dates have undergone cosmetic surgery procedures.
Collum’s opinions about his women, and the mercurial way he treats everyone who works for him, drive much of Ren Faire’s drama. Baldwin, Magliaccio, and Smith all rise and fall according to the whims of the man everyone in the show calls King George.
Given the attention, the Renaissance Festival felt compelled to reply. In a statement issued to media, the organization distanced itself from the people portrayed in the show. It reads as follows:
The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) is aware of the HBO docuseries which features some of our staff and former employees. While we acknowledge the quality of production and the participation of individuals associated with our organization, TRF emphasizes its commitment to remaining neutral in its public statements regarding external productions.
As an organization, we strive to provide a diverse and inclusive environment for all patrons and participants. While we appreciate opportunities for exposure and recognition, TRF believes in maintaining impartiality regarding media representations of our festival and its community.
While we cannot comment on the content or portrayal within the HBO docuseries, we extend our best wishes to all involved in the production. We hope that viewers will enjoy the series and gain insight into the unique experiences and talents of those featured.
Those who’ve watched all episodes may find the comments strange, since, spoiler alert, Collum ultimately decides to maintain his ownership of the festival and take over as general manager by demoting Baldwin, firing Smith, and rejecting two different offers from Migliaccio to buy the festival outright. It’s tricky to distance an event from its owner, but that’s what the statement attempts to do.
Of course, whether getting a closer look at the festival’s leadership makes the thousands of people who attend more reluctant to spend their money at the event remains to be seen, but it seems more likely than not that festival fans will be ready for turkey legs, mead, and creative anachronisms when TRF celebrates its 50th anniversary this fall.