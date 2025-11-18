totally rad
New Houston music festival will showcase up-and-coming talent this weekend
Houston bar Axelrad and the School of Rock music education centers are teaming up for a night of tunes and activism called Radfest. The showcase takes place this Saturday, November 22 at Axelrad with tickets available through Dice.fm.
The night will feature some of Houston's best bands, including Los Skarnales, Daikaiju, The Final Riot, and underground sensation Swimwear Department. The latter started as a joke band that would play folk music about shopping malls, but has grown into a Houston institution known for their hilarious and high energy live shows.
“Radfest is the kind of event we’ve always wanted to build,” says David Sosa, Axelrad production manager and Radfest event coordinator. “Axelrad has become a place where Houston’s music community can experiment, collaborate, and grow — where genres mix and audiences discover something new every time they walk in. Radfest captures that spirit on a larger scale, bringing together emerging artists, local favorites, and national acts across three stages. Our hope is to keep building on this momentum and grow Radfest into one of Houston’s defining music festivals.”
Select students and instructors from 16 School of Rock locations will also get a chance to shine on the stage. Luke Shiflet, general manager at School of Rock Houston, says that the city will see what the next generation of rockers will look like.
“The students performing at Radfest are between 12 and 18, and every one of them earned their spot through competitive auditions for our School of Rock House Band,” says Shiflet. “They’re incredibly skilled, the best of the best young musicians in the city, and their sets are dynamic and multi-genre, covering everything from classic rock to funk to modern alternative. Honestly, our house band kids make me want to practice more; one of them is up there sweep-picking and playing slide guitar flawlessly. They really are the future of Houston’s music scene.”
Cocktails, mocktails, beer, and wine will be available throughout the day. Food options include tacos from Homies, Tita's Tamales, Luigi's Pizzeria, and more.
However, Radfest is about more than just providing sustenance for the people enjoying the music that night. The event is hoping to raise $2,500 (enough to provide 7,500 meals) for the Houston Food Bank throughout the festival. Donation links will be available through QR codes, at merch tables, with the purchase of speciality cocktails, and as part of raffles. Attendees can also bring non-perishable food items to receive a free poster.
General admission tickets can be purchased for $20 beforehand, while VIP packages are offered at $40. VIP attendees will benefit from drink specials ($3 mimosas, $4 wells, $5 wine, margaritas, "MichelRADas," and a 20 percent discount on frozens and fancy pants beers), receive a commemorative t-shirt, and enjoy several amenities such as reserved seating in a specific area at the festival. Tickets will be $25 when bought at the door.
"Opening up our space for these students to shine and to support local musicians, which is a huge part of our mission here year-round, was a no-brainer for us," says Adam Brackman, Axelrad co-owner. "This year we’re also proud to partner with Houston Food Bank to give back while celebrating Houston’s music community. We invite the city to come check out some incredible talent, choice cocktails, delicious food, and festival vibes in gorgeous Houston weather.”