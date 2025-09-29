see it live
Hit cooking competition show MasterChef brings live tour to Houston
One of America’s most popular cooking competition TV shows is bringing a live version to Houston. MasterChef All-Stars Live! comes to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Friday, October 17.
Inspired by the Gordon Ramsay-lead TV show, MasterChef All-Stars is a stage show that brings together former MasterChef contestants for an evening of cooking competitions. Audience members are called up to participate as sous chefs, including assisting the competitors with the show’s signature Mystery Box Challenge. The former contestants are also share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the show.
The participating chefs are:
- Rachel Sanchez and Julio Figueredo, who reached the final episode of the show’s recently-completed Dynamic Duos season (season 15)
- Michael Leonard, winner of season 14
- Gerron Hurt, winner of season 9
In addition to the cooking challenges, VIP ticket holders are invited to attend a Q&A and photo session with the chefs. Everyone will have the opportunity to buy merchandise to take home, including some that’s signed by the chefs.
Ticket prices start at $48 for general admission. VIP packages are available beginning at $157.99. Suite packages are available for groups of up to 20 people that include a dedicated entrance and access to a VIP lounge.
For more information, visit the MasterChef tour website. Tickets are available via the Smart Financial Centre website.