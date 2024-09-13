Is It Fall Yet?
Markets, music, and more are on tap for Houston's East River this fall
It's not too early to start dreaming about fall, especially when there are so many awesome events already lined up at East River.
The 150-acre mixed-use development — the largest in Houston — will soon be home to eateries, shops, and a residential multifamily community, along with the Houston Maritime Education Center + Museum. And it's all located along a mile of gorgeous Buffalo Bayou waterfront. The Laura residences are currently open and giving tours.
As East River's first phase opens to the public, everyone is invited to stop by, get excited for the new shops and restaurants, and check out these free fall events:
Beats on the Bayou
Music lovers, get ready for free concerts on the first Friday of each month, happening from 6-9 pm September through December.
The series kicked off on September 6 with a rock/pop night featuring Outsiders Band and Rozy Band — the two bands were a hit, with people bringing lawn chairs and picnic blankets to listen to the music on the lawn.
Beats on the Bayou is happening now through December 6.Photo courtesy of East River
October 4 brings Latin-inspired covers from Rapture, while November 1 celebrates Dia De Los Muertos with CTS Band's Queen of Tejano and Latin Tribute.
The series concludes on December 6 with a '90s night/Christmas beats theme featuring DJ Yung Chris.
BLCK Market
On the second Saturday of each month, from September to December at 1-5 pm, East River is showcasing more than 30 Black-owned small businesses, entrepreneurs, artisans, and vendors from around the country.
Shop a unique selection of clothing, art, candles, skincare, books, and more at the well-known pop-up, which is the largest gathering of Black-owned businesses in the nation.
The live music lineup is impressive, too. September 14 will showcase DJ Anarchy from 1-3 pm, ShanDel from 3:15-3:35 pm, DJ Charity and Dria Thornton Band from 3:40-4:10 pm, and Onesimus Q Lasker from 4:15-5 pm.
Each event also features fitness activities, food trucks, and the opportunity to support these dynamic vendors. To make planning even easier, the market's remaining 2024 dates are September 14, October 12, November 9, and December 14.
East River Fall Farmer's Market
A new addition to East River's event calendar, the Fall Farmer's Market will take place on the fourth Saturday of September, October, and November from 10 am-2 pm. Hosted by Harris County General Store BBQ Co., the beloved East End institution, this is your chance to pick up fresh, local produce and artisanal goods on September 28, October 26, and November 23.
All events are free and open to the public, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are encouraged while enjoying the musical acts. For the most up-to-date information on event details, parking, and any potential changes, visit www.eastriverhtx.com or follow @EastRiverHouston on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.