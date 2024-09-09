45,000 square feet of fun
Massive new entertainment complex lights up Houston suburb
A massive new entertainment complex is coming to New Caney.
Called Lumos, the 45,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open in the spring of 2025. The family-friendly venue will offer state-of-the-art technology, such as augmented reality and 40-foot LED screen displays, along with favorites such as bowling, laser tag, and axe throwing.
In addition, Lumos will feature a 6,000-square-foot arcade with an Omni arena for virtual reality experiences, karaoke rooms, and private event spaces. By offering such a diverse array of entertainment options, Lumos aims to appeal to everyone—from friends going out to birthday parties and corporate events.
Former Shell executive Greg Little created Lumos. His plans include top-notch food and beverage offerings, according to press materials. Patrons will have to a cocktail bar, plenty of TVs for watching sports, and pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven.
A rendering previews Lumos' cocktail bar.Courtesy of Lumos
“Our goal with Lumos is to revolutionize this category of the entertainment industry with an exceptional guest experience from start to finish,” Little said in a statement.
Lumos is part of the 60-acre Valley Ranch Entertainment District, which also includes The Hill at Valley Ranch, an outdoor multi-purpose entertainment venue; a Cinemark movie theater; Randall Reed Stadium; New Caney ISD Natatorium; and a future convention center. It’s also home to Hope Media Group, the Houston-based Christian media company that operates KSBJ, WayFM, and the Spanish-language radio network Vida Unida.
“Lumos is an exciting new concept that further expands the appeal of our super-regional center for residents and visitors,” said Ralph Ireland, senior vice president of commercial and residential development for The Signorelli Company. “From a scale and variety perspective, Lumos is an ideal addition to our vision for the Valley Ranch Entertainment District as we continue creating a dynamic entertainment destination unlike anything available in a suburban location.”