for the fans
34-day free festival will celebrate World Cup with food, music, and more
With the FIFA World Cup set to kick off in only a couple of weeks, plans for ways Houstonians can enjoy the event without splurging on tickets are starting to take shape. Towards that end, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee has announced the food vendors and entertainers who will be part of the FIFA Fan Festival.
Taking place in an outdoor area of EaDo between Polk St. and Walker St, with entrances right next to Shell Energy Stadium and at the south end near Polk St, the FIFA Fan Festival is a free watch party that will run all 34 match days of the World Cup (June 11-July 19). It opens 90 minutes before the day’s first match and will close after the day’s matches have concluded.
Almost 20 local vendors will be selling food at the event, including:
- Asian Streetness – Asian fusion dishes such as loaded fries, Viet tacos, garlic noodles, Korean fried chicken, and more
- Ben’s Soft Pretzels – Salted pretzels, cinnamon pretzels, and pretzel-wrapped sausages
- Chi’Lantro BBQ – Korean BBQ burrito, japchae noodle bowl, kimchi Fries, and more
- Chitalian Pizzeria – Pizza, wings, and more
- Elotes Bravos – Street corn, fruit Cups, and more
- Fredericksburg Mini-Donut Company – Glazed and powdered sugar mini donuts
- Goode Company Pop Up Restaurant - Including barbecue (two meat plates and sandwiches) , taqueria (street tacos, quesadillas, and camechana), and desserts (pecan pie, tres leches, and more)
- Hot Rod Pops – Handmade ice pops
- Kurbside Eatz – Asian paratha tacos and quesadillas (halal available)
- Little Patagonia Empanadas – Traditional Argentinian empanadas and choripan sandwiches
- Makiin Thai – Egg rolls, chicken skewers with Peanut Sauce, dumplings, and more
- Munchoes Bakery – Chocolate-covered apples and cookie sandwiches
- Nacho Business – Loaded nachos, tacos, and more
- Paddys Gourmet Popcorn – Popcorn, caramel corn, and kettle corn
- Pink’s Pizza – Cheese pizza slices and pepperoni pizza slices
- Sushi Inc – Potstickers, sushi, poke bowls, and onigiri
- The Burger Joint – Burgers and fries
- The Waffle Bus – Chicken tenders, waffle fries, and waffles
- True Dog Houston – Traditional and halal hot dogs
In between matches, local artists, musicians, and other performers will provide entertainment. Acts slated to perform include Bombón, Coffey Anderson, DJ Mei, Mike Jones, Mateo Lopez, Trae Tha Truth, and Saynt Chris. In addition, a talent search brought in local favorites such as El Big Charro, LD Dance Company, Lee’s Golden Dragon, Mariachi Las Chabelitas, Mary Sarah, and Jeffrey "Bboy Jeffro" Louis.
As part of the festival, Houston Hall will feature displays devoted to Space Center Houston, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and aspects of Houston’s culture such as slabs, murals, and art cars.
“The FIFA Fan Festival Houston is more than a place to watch matches — it’s a celebration of the people, flavors, and culture that define this city,” festival director Patti Smith said in a statement. “We’re proud to showcase Houston on a global stage and create an experience that feels authentically local while welcoming the world.”