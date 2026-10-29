dia de los muertos 2026
Houstonians can honor the dead at these 15 Dia de los Muertos events
Houstonians have no shortage of options when it comes to celebrating Halloween either by partying or watching a scary movie. But many people are also psyched about Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, where Houstonians honor their loved ones that are no longer with us. But it’s also a time to celebrate Latin culture, enjoy live music and dancing, and snack on some pan de muerto (translation: bread of the dead)..
Read on for a rundown of 15 Dia de los Muertos events happening across Houston on Sunday, November 1.
24th & Change will hold a Dia de Muertos Porch Market in the Heights. This free community gathering brings together live music, local culture, and the spirit of remembrance and celebration. 5 pm.
American Legion Post 0586 and Houston Aztec Dance will present Mecayōilhuitl - The Ancestors’ Festival. There’ll be live performances from DJ MLE, Classic Kiki, B-Girl Fina and others. Donations of flowers, herbs, fruit or money will be appreciated. 11 am.
Bad Astronaut Brewing will hold a special Dia de los Muertos edition of The Mando Market. Collectible vendors will be there selling everything from video games to vintage toys to Pokemon cards, and free candy will be available for kids. Noon.
Children’s Museum Houston will transform into a Land of the Dead for its celebration. It will have workshops, Intempo Dance performances, sugar-skull face art, paper-skeleton puppetmaking, and an ofrenda. 9 am.
Chispas Snack Bar’s celebration will have free pan de muerto (aka Day of the Dead bread) and cafecito for all customers, as well as a mini pop-up market. Don’t forget to bring a picture or artifact for the community altar. 3 pm.
Dan Electro’s will have a free Dia de los Muertos outdoor market featuring local vendors, art, music, and more. After the market wraps up, electropical-cumbia duo Gio Chamba and DJ Miguelito of Discoteka will drop tropical rhythms and psychedelic sounds. 3 pm.
Discovery Green’s celebration will have a community ofrenda by artist Angel Quesada, a Catrín y Catrinas Parade & costume contest, traditional performances, food, crafts, and local vendors. The evening will wrap up with a tribute concert starring La Musical Ofrenda. 3 pm.
Exilio Latin Flair will salute La Catrina, Mexico’s elegantly dressed skeleton with a Catrina Brunch. Along with festive food and drinks in a beautifully decorated setting, they’ll also have live music and Catrina face painting. 11 am.
Forest Park Lawndale will have a throwdown filled with community, vendors, delicious treats, folklórico dancers, and many wonderful memories. The event celebrates culture, family, and the beautiful tradition of remembering and honoring our loved ones. Noon.
Fusion Food Park will celebrate Dia de los Muertos and the 50th anniversary Tejano Trail Ride. It will also have an all-classic car show, food trucks and pop-up vendors, and live music from Grupo Tatuaje. Noon.
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina in River Oaks will have signature Tex-Mex favorites as well as new, limited-time menu options for friends and family to enjoy. The event will also feature a live mariachi band at 1 pm. 9 am.
Karbach Brewing Co.’s biergarten will come alive as a vibrant living altar for its annual celebration. Look for a live DJ, Trunk O Treat Car Show, and traditional Mexican candies for the whole family. 11 am.
MECA’s Dia de Muertos Festival will celebrate Latin American folk art traditions that honor family and ancestry on Saturday and Sunday. The fest offers children's art activities, an altar exhibition, artist/artisan vendors, festival foods, and three performance stages. 11 am.
Rooftop Cinema Club Houston will hold a Dia de los Muertos screening of the Disney/Pixar hit Coco. Before the movie, the audience can meet Miguel from Coco, snap some photos, and get creative with festive crafts. 2 pm.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company will bring back its Santo black Koelsch, along with limited-edition Santo t-shirts and pint glasses. There will also be an ofrenda, loteria, a Dia de los Muertos market, Santo/Day of the Dead tattoos, and live mariachi music. 11 am.