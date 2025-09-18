Fun For All
Festivals + cultural celebrations fill the fall calendar at City Place
Contrary to popular belief, Houston isn’t always hot and humid. The Greater Houston area actually enjoys four distinct seasons, including a warm and pleasant autumn that's the perfect backdrop to enjoy all the fair-weather outdoor events at City Place.
Fall brings a wealth of activities to City Place Plaza, the engaging community hub of the 60-acre, mixed-use development. Nearly all free — and targeted to a range of ages — the thoughtfully curated events scheduled for the new season prove why so many find City Place’s urban core a perfect living-working place and lifestyle destination.
Upcoming events include:
Dia de los Muertos Celebration – November 1
A community-wide gathering to mark Day of the Dead, the festival borrows from the holiday traditionally celebrated in Mexico that brings together family and friends to honor those who have passed.
This vibrant cultural festival — complete with food, live music, indigenous Aztec dance performances, craft activations, and mariachis — takes over the plaza from 4-8 pm.
For the second year, City place has partnered with ALMAAHH (Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex in Houston) to present this colorful, family-friendly event.
Discovery Yoga Fest – November 21
Unlock your path to wellness and celebrate the power of movement and mindfulness at this afternoon/evening of yoga traditions from 4-8 pm.
Open to all experience levels, the festival is a welcoming space that invigorates mind, body, and spirit with yoga, core strengthening, and meditation. This is a ticketed event with various access levels priced between $29.99 and $124.99. Find ticketing information here.
Water Lantern Festival – November 22-23
This two-day event celebrates the joys of a shared community, bringing together family, friends, and strangers to launch thousands of lanterns on the plaza’s lake. A beautiful (and even emotional and spiritual) experience that promotes peace and positivity, the festival is designed as a heartwarming experience sure to stir each participant.
Hours are 3-7 pm and this is a ticketed event on both dates; general admission starts at $30.99 per person (which includes a floating lantern kit). Other price points and event enhancements are available; head here for more information.
There are plenty of family-friendly (and free) activities in September and into the start of the holiday season. Here are a few highlights:
Young Audiences of Houston: A series of free workshops suitable for children of all ages. Choose from: Dance and Movement (September 18 and 25, 5:30-6:15 pm) and Martial Arts (September 21, 10 am to noon).
Texas Bubblers: Make, chase, and pop bubbles at this all-things-bubbles happening (September 27, 9:30-11:30 am).
Toddler Time with “Miss R”: A parent-and-child movement and music class that includes instruments, stories, and games (September 28, 9:30-11:30 am).
Pix on the Plaza: Movie night under the night sky presents Napoleon Dynamite (September 20 at 7:43 pm), The Nightmare Before Christmas (October 11, 7:18 pm), and The Polar Express (December 6, 5:48 pm).
City Place is constantly adding to and enhancing its community program with events that get people moving, thinking, and engaged with the people and places around them. From small gatherings to large-scale public art installations and festivals, City Place keeps things happening with entertainment for all.
For a full list of events, visit cityplacenow.com.