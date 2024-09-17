to the other side
Massive competitive gaming concept picks Houston suburb for Texas debut
The Houston area is experiencing a boom in group activity entertainment complexes, and BRKTHROUGH is the latest to come to the city. They’ll be opening a location in Shenandoah later this year, the company’s second after launching in Overland Park, Kansas in 2022.
The BRKTHROUGH formula sounds like a live-action version of Mario Party. Small teams make their way through up to 40 challenge rooms. Puzzle rooms test players’ ability to answer questions based on clues, solve environmental riddles, or crack codes. Skill rooms require hand-eye coordination and dexterity, while Physical Rooms make players climb, run, and/or jump to progress.
Physical rooms involving climbing, running, and jumping.Photo courtesy of BRKTHROUGH
Successes and failures are tracked through a RFID wristband system, with players able to see how they are faring on a community leaderboard. The games are designed for 2-4 players, and packages cost $29.99 for two hours and $39.99 for three. Up to 100 points per room can be earned.
Afterwards, players can relax and enjoy a wide menu of pizza and burgers. The Houston location will have beers on tap, margaritas, ciders, and seltzers.
A restaurant serves bar food and other snacks.Photo courtesy of BRKTHROUGH
“We chose Houston as the location for our first BRKTHROUGH expansion because of its diverse and rapidly growing population — an ideal match for our concept. BRKTHROUGH is designed to cater to everyone, from small groups of friends seeking a unique and memorable outing to large companies looking for engaging team-building experiences. We are thrilled to become a part of this dynamic city as we expand our footprint,” founder Braden Holcomb said in a statement.
While drop ins are always welcome, BRKTHROUGH caters to the growing industry of corporate gatherings, team building outings, and adult parties. Some research shows that challenge and escape rooms can help foster a sense of camaraderie and teamwork in corporate environments. Using a group to accomplish goals in the various obstacle courses certainly teach teams to rely on each other.
“BRKTHROUGH is designed to offer a tactile, real-world experience where groups can come together to enjoy friendly competition and collaborative challenges. The emphasis at BRKTHROUGH is on delivering a one-of-a-kind experience paired with exceptional service, ensuring that every guest has a memorable and enjoyable visit,” Holcomb concluded.
Updates can be found on the BRKTHROUGH website.