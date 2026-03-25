concert news
Blue October celebrates 20 years of Foiled with 2 hometown concerts
Houston heroes Blue October are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic album Foiled with a lengthy North American tour that will end with a two-night run at the 713 Music Hall in Houston on December 18 and 19.
Beginning in Abilene on October 20, the tour will make several stops throughout Texas, including two nights in the Dallas suburb of Irving on November 27 and 28, Austin on December 11, and San Antonio on December 12. The band will play Foiled in its entirety on all dates.
Known for hits such as “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean,” Foiled reached the top 10 on the Billboard Rock Chart and established lead singer Justin Furstenfeld as one of his generation’s most distinctive voices. The band is also known for its theatrical live shows.
Along with the tour, Blue October will release a special vinyl reissue of the album on May 29.
“So now here we are,” Furstenfeld said in a statement. “Let’s show and remind everyone just how special and eclectic that album was. And, most importantly, how much we wore our heart on our sleeve for it.”
Count pitmaster Ernest Servantes among the band's many fans. At Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin, rated by Texas Monthly as the state's best barbecue joint, the Sunday brunch menu includes the Blue October — sliced brisket topped with jalapeño cream cheese, strawberry jam, and a fried egg that's served on a croissant.
Presale tickets for all dates are currently available via BlueOctober.com. General on-sale begins this Friday, March 27. Various VIP meet and greet packages are also available.
Foiled 20th Anniversary Tour
10/22 Abilene, TX - The Paramount
10/23 Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall
10/24 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
10/25 Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre
10/28 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
10/29 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/30 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
10/31 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
11/01 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
11/03 Portland, ME - State Theatre
11/04 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
11/06 Albany, NY - Hart Theatre at The Egg
11/07 Cleveland, OH - The Agora
11/08 Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
11/11 Buffalo, NY - Riviera Theatre
11/12 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
11/13 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
11/14 Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
11/15 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
11/17 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
11/19 Jacksonville, FL - FIVE
11/20 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/21 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
11/22 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
11/25 Nashville, TN - The Truth
11/27 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/28 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12/03 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
12/04 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
12/05 Omaha, NE - The Astro
12/06 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
12/09 Little Rock, AR - The Hall
12/10 Beaumont, TX - Jefferson Theatre
12/11 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
12/12 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
12/13 Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
12/17 Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium
12/18 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
12/19 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall