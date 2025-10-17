A Taste of Cy-Fair will feature offerings from dozens of local restaurants, celebrating the very best of Cy-Fair and Houston’s culinary scene.

Attendees will enjoy samples of dishes and treats from favorites like Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Connie’s Ice Cream, Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood, Tiff’s Treats, Dolce Tentación, Creekwood Grill, Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar, Graze Craze, Tejas Burger Joint, BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse, Whataburger, For Heaven’s Cake, R & R Crafthouse Grill, Fogo de Chão, Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, Via 313 Pizzeria, The Backyard Grill, and more.

In addition to the food, guests can also sip on a wide variety of wines and sample dozens of craft beers. The event will feature live music, with Randy Hulsey performing on the main stage and Nate Gordon setting the vibe in the VIP area.