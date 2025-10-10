DiningOut presents RARE Steak Championship

DiningOut’s annual RARE Steak Championship features more than 25 local restaurants putting forth their best steak dishes to battle it out for the championship title.

Attendees 21 and up can sample unlimited steak dishes from celebrated chefs from around Houston. The food and drink competition consists of two categories: “Best Traditional” and “Best Creative” in the steak division, and a separate title for “Best Cocktail” among participating beverage professionals.

Along with a panel of judges who cast their votes for Critic’s Choice, guests have an opportunity to vote for People’s Choice. The evening is rounded out with live entertainment, including a DJ and concert stage, photo ops, and a festive award ceremony.

VIP ticketholders will have access to an exclusive seafood-focused experience, called Surf, the Houston Seafood Challenge. The premium tasting will serve as its own dedicated competition, with eight restaurants putting forth their best seafood dish, and VIP guests given the opportunity to vote for the best bite.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Blackwood Educational Land Institute, a local nonprofit that educates on the role of regenerative agriculture and sustainable food systems.