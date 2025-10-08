Anya Tish Gallery presents "End of an Era" opening reception

Anya Tish Gallery will present "End of an Era," a commemorative group show that will bring together artists who have shaped and defined the gallery’s program, presenting an expansive range of works including figurative and abstract paintings, sculptures in various mediums, video art, light installations, animations, photography, and drawings.

Beyond the artworks themselves, the exhibition honors the vision, artistry, and lasting relationships that have guided the gallery through the years. It celebrates decades of creativity, collaboration, and community while marking the beginning of the gallery’s final chapter.

The exhibition will remain open by appointment only through December 31.