Theatre Under The Stars presents Lights Up Gala

Theatre Under The Stars will host its annual Lights Up Gala, headlined by stage and screen star Megan Hilty. The annual event brings together Houston’s arts supporters for an evening of entertainment and philanthropy benefiting TUTS’ artistic, education, and community programs.

The gala will honor Demetra & Franklin D.R. Jones, Jr. for their leadership and longtime support of Theatre Under The Stars and the Houston arts community.

Guests will enjoy a night of fine dining, live and silent auctions, and entertainment in celebration of the impact of musical theatre in Houston.