Buffalo Soldiers National Museum presents A Soldier Soiree: Honor in Color

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will mark its 25th anniversary with A Soldier Soirée: Honor in Color. The evening will bring together supporters, community leaders, veterans, and friends of the museum to celebrate a quarter-century of preserving Black military history and to launch the museum’s grand reopening following its renovation.

The Soirée will be built around an experience rather than a banquet format. The evening draws on the culture, discipline, and spirit of those who served. From the moment guests arrive, they are inside the story, surrounded by décor, cocktails, and spirits inspired by military favorites, and desserts crafted with the same intention as the program itself.