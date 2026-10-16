The Michael J. Fox Foundation presents Houston Run/Walk

eventdetail
The Michael J. Fox Foundation

The Michael J. Fox Foundation launched the Run/Walk Series in 2017 to connect those affected by Parkinson’s, their families and community supporters. Since then, the Series has expanded nationwide, raising over $10.1 million and uniting more than 33,800 participants.

The family-friendly event offers a day of activity, community and valuable information about Parkinson's disease and local support resources. Whether participants are living with Parkinson’s, supporting a loved one, or simply seeking to learn more, the Houston Run/Walk provides an opportunity to engage, raise awareness and make a difference.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation launched the Run/Walk Series in 2017 to connect those affected by Parkinson’s, their families and community supporters. Since then, the Series has expanded nationwide, raising over $10.1 million and uniting more than 33,800 participants.

The family-friendly event offers a day of activity, community and valuable information about Parkinson's disease and local support resources. Whether participants are living with Parkinson’s, supporting a loved one, or simply seeking to learn more, the Houston Run/Walk provides an opportunity to engage, raise awareness and make a difference.

WHEN

WHERE

Rob Fleming Park
6055 Creekside Forest Dr, Spring, TX 77389, USA
https://give.michaeljfox.org/event/2026-houston-run-walk/e753018?c_src=o_cida1bVL000006ieaz

TICKET INFO

$20-$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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