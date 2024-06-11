Let's Celebrate
Avenida Houston's Juneteenth celebration is back for a weekend of art, music, food, and more
The federal holiday Juneteenth symbolizes the end of slavery and the beginning of freedom, and has its roots in Texas. To celebrate this culturally and historically significant holiday — which falls this year on Wednesday, June 19 — come enjoy a weekend-long series of free events June 14-16, hosted by Houston First Corporation, that includes music, art, food, and Black-owned business spread all across Avenida Houston, Discovery Green, and Miller Outdoor Theatre.
Here's what's in store:
June 14-15: Music at Miller Outdoor Theatre
Take a poignant exploration of Black music’s evolution in this year’s presentation of “Juneteenth: A Musical Journey Through Eras.” From classic R&B to gospel, blues, and hip hop, this production highlights the heartfelt lyrics that echo social upheavals and the quest for equality, while also paying homage to the indomitable spirit of Black communities and the diverse expressions of Black artistry.
- Friday, June 14, 8 pm: The journey begins with a musical retrospective spanning 1960 to 1980, spotlighting the smooth sounds, raw emotions, introspection, and reflection of struggles during the Civil Rights Movement.
- Saturday, June 15, 8 pm: The second evening spotlights the 1980s through the 2000s with a focus on the eras' blending of powerful force and gritty narratives that chronicle the realities of urban life and systemic injustices, all to infectious beats.
June 16: Culture Fest at Avenida Houston + Discovery Green
A series of family-friendly events commemorating Juneteenth and the end of slavery include multiple genres of live music, top DJs, art, games, BLCK Market vendors, health and fitness activations, food trucks, firework and much more. Participants can enjoy some of Houston’s top entertainment while also supporting local artists and businesses.
Freedom Main Stage lineup at Discovery Green
Hosted by KTSU 90.9FM: Donna Franklin and Chilly Bill Smith
- 4:15 pm: Rhonda McLemore & Friends
- 5:20 pm: Rhonda McLemore Gospel
- 5:30 pm: The Tina Turnup Xperience featuring Myra Washington
- 6:50 pm: Mallory
- 7 pm: Neesha Cortez
- 8 pm: Skylar Bliss
- 8:10 pm: The C.I.T.Y. Band
Vibe Lounge at Avenida Houston
Hosted by DJ Lefty
- 4:45 pm: Kiland
- 5:45 pm: KTSU Sports Talk Live
- 7 pm: KTSU Impact Houston Live
- 8:15 pm: Kiland
Find yoga, pilates, Zumba, and more at Houston’s Culture Stage & Health Zone at Discovery Green.
The Fun Zone at Discovery Green, powered by Field Dates, has laser tag, soccer, darts, inflatables, large games, and more surprises.
Shop BLCK Market at Avenida Houston for 100 Black-owned entrepreneurs, artists, designers, and vendors offering a variety of products, art, and crafts.
Be sure to gather at 8:55 pm for the grand fireworks finale. All events are free and open to the public, so come together, be inspired, and be entertained while paying tribute to the contributions of Black Americans.
---
Find more information and the weekend's complete schedule here.