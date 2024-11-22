Cutting-Edge Christmas
Indulge in a multi-sensory wonderland of cheer at ARTECHOUSE this season
The warmth of holiday nostalgia meets the ultimate cool factor of cutting-edge innovation this season at ARTECHOUSE in the Heights, where the experiential art space’s Houston Holiday Spectacular is staging the ultimate festive takeover.
This dazzling blend of digital art, sound, and interactivity is open now through January 5, 2025.
Here are some of the magical highlights:
Spectacular Factory: Floating, giant, swinging Christmas bells; thousands of nutcrackers; thrilling train rides through wreaths; spinning candy cane carousels. The imaginary world of a gift factory gets unwrapped in this cinematic experience that also includes a scavenger hunt to find six hidden gifts.
Tingle Bells: If you're looking for a pleasant contrast from the vibrant, action-packed scenes of Spectacular Factory, this ASMR-inspired digital exhibition is your next stop. It’s designed to soothe your senses and warm your spirit with a sanctuary of sound and visuals that are oh-so-satisfying. You may never want to leave!
Photo courtesy of ARTECHOUSE
XR Bar: Make sure to grab a drink at the city’s first-ever XR (extended reality) bar, where ARTECHOUSE is slinging craft cocktails with a side of digital innovation. The creative, curated sips are brought to life through one-of-a-kind extended reality activations and art pieces. Drink specials are offered during "Holiday Happy Hours" every Monday through Thursday from 3-6 pm — cheers to that.
Photo courtesy of ARTECHOUSE
During the Houston Holiday Spectacular, you’ll also find special programming like the ARTECHOUSE After Dark GlowFest on Friday, December 13 (8 pm-12 am), featuring live sets by local DJs and bands, and a Glow and Groove Family Dance Party on December 14 (2-6 pm) with glow sticks, glowing face paint, light-up toys, and more that’s perfect for all ages.
The Houston Holiday Spectacular runs through January 5, 2025. Use code CULTUREMAP for 20 percent off tickets. To learn more and reserve your tickets, visit artechouse.com/houston.