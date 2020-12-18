Ready to go out and celebrate the end of 2020? You're not alone. Send this year off in style at The Grove, which is hosting an all-inclusive New Year's Eve event across multiple indoor and outdoor spaces and patios, including Discovery Green's panoramic Grace Event Lawn, beginning at 9 pm.

Look out over downtown Houston and the dramatic, lit-up spaces of Discovery Green — including the new Monuments art installation — while partying the night away, with passed hors d'oeuvres, DJs, live music, party favors, a photo booth, and other spectacular additions rounding it all out. As always from The Grove, expect elevated cuisine such as delectable carving stations and fresh seafood towers.

Dress to impress at this 21-and-up event, with formal or semi-formal attire required for entry. Individual tickets are $200, with several VIP packages available that also include swag bags and rooms at the nearby Hilton Americas (though you can also add on a room for the special rate of $99).

The Grove is committed to a safe experience for all partygoers, and strictly follows all guidelines set by the CDC and State of Texas. Masks will be required in public common areas and screenings and temperature checks will be conducted upon entry.

Due to reduced capacity, there are a very limited number of tickets available so the sooner the better when it comes to purchasing. All sales are final, except in the case of venue cancellation. And if you contract COVID-19 prior to event, you will receive a full refund.

Whether you want general entry to this unique and breathtaking space, or if you'd like a private table and VIP experience, you are sure to have the stage set for the party of the year.