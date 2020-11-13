Edgy new art installation honors unsung Houston heroes in Discovery Green

Visitors to Houston’s Discovery Green will soon be met with some ethereal imagery cast among the trees. A new art installation, entitled Monuments, will project slow-motion videos along the lush treescape, creating ghostly, but strangely calming, imagery. The videos will be of “unsung Houston heroes” filmed by Australian artist, Craig Walsh, according to a press release. Walsh has pioneered site-responsive projections in public spaces.

The new installation will open on December 12 and be on view daily from dusk to midnight through January 18, 2021. Admission is free.

By projecting human faces onto five living trees, Monuments creates a “monument” that connects the viewer to nature. The installation is also meant to challenge the concept of historic monuments and involves the public directly in the decision of who should be honored in public space, per a statement.

Walsh was commissioned by the Discovery Green Conservancy’s Public Art Committee to install Monuments in the park as a way to recognize, celebrate, and encourage those who are making a difference in 2020 during the global pandemic and push for social justice. The unsung Houston heroes will be chosen by a committee of Houston leaders from nominations solicited from the public.

“Heroes” are defined as the people who are working to make the city a better place and must be over the age of 18. Nominations can be submitted here and must be entered by November 19.

Visitors are invited to share their experiences using the hashtags #monuments and #discoverygreen.

“Houston is a place where neighbor helps neighbor and we want to honor and celebrate that tradition with Monuments by Craig Walsh,” said Barry Mandel, president of Discovery Green, in a statement. “The pandemic and social justice issues of 2020 have taught us just how dangerous it is to take any member of our community for granted.”