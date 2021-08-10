Houston's hot entertainment destination rocks out new name and concerts — starting with Willie Nelson

In May, CultureMap reported on The Terminal, the new entertainment destination housed in the highly anticipated Post Houston. Boasting a 5,000-person capacity, the venue will be downtown’s largest entertainment venue when it opens in November.

Now, locals heading to downtown shows can expect a new name and lineup for the buzzy hot spot nestled in the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office.

In an homage to Houston, The Terminal has been rebranded to 713 Music Hall, LiveNation announced.

As for the new lineup LiveNation estimates the venue will host at least 100 events each year. Here's what’s coming up for 2021-2022, according to LiveNation, starting with our beloved Willie:

November 17: Willie Nelson & Family

November 18 and 19: Rüfüs Du Sol with Flight Facilities

November 20: Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods and Bones Owens

November 21: Evanescence + Halestorm with Plush

December 31: Khruangbin with Aidan Kennedy

February 11: Erasure with Bag Raiders

A LiveNation spokesperson tells CultureMap that guests should check the official website regularly for updates on COVID safety protocols.

“Music is all about connection, and we are proud the 713 Music Hall reps its hometown in such a great way as it connects artists with fans in Houston,” Sherri Sosa, president, Venue Nation said in a press release. “We can’t wait to open the doors and bring even more live music to the city.”

The 713 venue has myriad tech-inspired innovations on tap. The building is designed with advanced architecture that will create a distinctive, one-of-a-kind experience for artists and fans by replicating the same intimate feel of a small club.

When artists stand on stage, in their line of sight, guests will literally appear to “wallpaper” the room, with virtually no visible blank spaces or gaps, as all balcony aisles and walkways have been designed at angles so that the artist never sees the aisles—only people.

Meanwhile, seated balconies dubbed “Tribune Tiers” will sit above the general admission space. This new state-of-the-art design will provide guests with an intimate viewing experience, despite not being on the floor of the venue.

As reported, the 713 Music Hall will be a key anchor in the transformation of the historic, former Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping, and recreation.