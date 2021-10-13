British pop superstar Harry Styles bringing his 'sugar' back to Houston after postponed show

Fans of British dreamboat Harry Styles, rejoice: The (highly) fashion-forward international pop star is headed back to Houston next month, his tour announced. He’ll appear at Toyota Center on Tuesday, November 23, per his tour and LiveNation.

Styles was forced to postpone his September 13 “Love on Tour” show due to the looming — and thankfully moderate — Hurricane Nicholas.

“Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I’ve been advised that tonight’s show at the Toyota Center can’t happen,” he wrote on Twitter. “Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I’m so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all.”

Those who held tickets for the original performance can expect those tix to be honored on November 23. Importantly, ticket holders must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, per LiveNation. Masks are also mandatory.

As CultureMap’s Johnston Farrow notes, taking a page straight out of the Justin Timberlake playbook, Styles left his mega-selling hit boy band, One Direction, and set off on a career that deftly balanced music and movies.

His solo work draws on the best from the history of British music, such as Elton John, Queen, and the Beatles with a healthy dose of pop melody that didn't lose any fans.

By the time “Watermelon Sugar” — from his now double platinum album Fine Line — hit No. 1 during the height of the pandemic, Styles was seemingly everywhere — movie premieres, awards ceremonies, and on Saturday Night Live. His pre-Thanksgiving show promises to be especially tasty for his legion of followers.