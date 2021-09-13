British pop superstar Harry Styles postpones big Houston show in light of Tropical Storm Nicholas

One of the most eagerly anticipated concerts of the year has fallen victim to the imminent Tropical Storm Nicholas. Organizers for British pop dreamboat Harry Styles have canceled his “Love on Tour” show slated for Monday, September 13 at Toyota Center in light of the incoming storm.

Styles broke the news on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I’ve been advised that tonight’s show at the Toyota Center can’t happen,” he wrote. “Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I’m so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all.”

This news comes just after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a warning minutes before saying, “We cannot, in good conscience, advise folks to drive to and from the Harry Styles concert [Monday night.] It is simply going to be too dangerous of a situation on our roads. We don't want to lose people on our roads.”

As CultureMap’s Johnston Farrow notes, taking a page straight out of the Justin Timberlake playbook, Styles left his mega-selling hit boy band, One Direction, and set off on a career that deftly balanced music and movies.

Smartly, his solo work draws on the best from the history of British music, such as Elton John, Queen, and the Beatles with a healthy dose of pop melody that didn't lose any fans.

By the time the Fine Line single “Watermelon Sugar” hit No. 1 during the height of the pandemic, Styles was seemingly everywhere — movie premieres, awards ceremonies, and on Saturday Night Live.

Fans are encouraged to check the Toyota Center site for rescheduling updates.